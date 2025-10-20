Maybe King Charles has a Yeti in his past. Perhaps the Queen kept a Favorit for running around Sandringham. I like to think the Duke of Edinburgh was banging his fist on the Chippendale in frustration when he heard the news of McRae and Grist’s clutch problems in the Fabia WRC with just three stages to go in Australia in 2005. But probably not.

However, even without anything less tenuous than a few royal visits to the Czech Republic, I’m glad Skoda found an excuse to release Royal Green Metallic as a celebratory coronation colour option. It costs an extra £390 on the vRS Estate, but what a shade it is; positively transformative.

Skodas haven’t been ugly ducklings in recent years, but I’d be surprised to hear that anyone had bought one because they thought ‘phwoar’. I’ve recommended Superbs and Karoqs to friends and acquaintances on numerous occasions (they’ve all ignored me, obviously), but I recommended them because of qualities such as spaciousness, comfort, decent dynamics and extraordinary value for money, not because I thought they were podium contenders for a Vogue cover shoot.

But in the weeks after KY73 YPV rocked up on the driveway I kept sneaking glances. I’d touch a door handle to lock the car, walk a few steps and look back. Then a few weeks into custodianship I was driving back after a shoot, keen to get home. But the setting sun was turning the sky soft shades of peach and I had my camera with me. My desire to take some photos of a dark green Skoda estate at sunset overrode all other concerns. And I’m glad I did, because it looked chuffing handsome. I think there is something about the design of the rear three-quarter that is quite BMW-ish and the 19-inch Altair wheels have a hint of Lamborghini about them.