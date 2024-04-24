Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Tesla Model 3 Performance takes aim at the upcoming electric BMW M3

Six years since the original hit the road, Tesla has revealed the second-generation Model 3 Performance with more power, a new design and an uprated chassis

by: Sam Jenkins
24 Apr 2024
Tesla Model 3 Performance20

With the new Tesla Model 3 finally beginning to land with customers in the UK, the Californian EV giant has announced a new flagship version: the Model 3 Performance. Designed to take on electric sports saloons like the Polestar 2 Performance Pack and forthcoming electric BMW M3, the model takes advantage of the improved dynamics and refinement of the base car to make it the most accomplished version yet. Prices start from £59,990, with first deliveries expected in May.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like before, the Model 3 Performance makes use of a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with a motor on each axle. Power stands at 460bhp in this new iteration, and while this is only marginally higher than the outgoing car, 0-60mph is two tenths quicker at 2.9sec, with its 163mph top speed 1mph higher. Impressive figures given the car’s price point.

> The BMW M3 is going electric in its next generation

What really sets the new Model 3 Performance apart from its predecessor are the changes to its chassis. Now with hardware bespoke to the model, Tesla has focused on increasing structural rigidity, with uprated springs, new anti-roll bars and unique bushings all designed to improve dynamics and driver engagement. There’s also adaptive damping, allowing the driver to fine tune the ride depending on the use case.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

To make use of this new hardware, Tesla has incorporated what it’s calling Track Mode V3, changing parameters for the motors, suspension, powertrain cooling, regenerative braking and stability systems to extract the most performance possible.

Tesla Model 3 Performance20

The design brings the Model 3 Performance in-line with the Model S Plaid, with its new front and rear bumpers more aggressive and with improved aerodynamics, added cooling ducts and a new rear diffuser section – like the first-generation car, there’s a carbonfibre lip spoiler too. Tesla is offering a single 20-inch forged ‘Warp’ wheel option, now wrapped in staggered ‘performance’ tyres and featuring removable aero elements. Brake calipers and discs are untouched, but new pads are said to offer more longevity, with red painted calipers coming as standard.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While its hardware changes are designed to increase driver appeal, Tesla says the Performance retains the same refined, comfortable cabin as the ordinary car, with more supportive sports seats and carbonfibre trim to set it apart. Like the two model trims below it, both the front and rear occupants get an infotainment display, with new ambient lighting fitted throughout the cabin as standard.

Tesla Model 3 Performance20

Oddly, despite improvements to aerodynamics and overall efficiency, Tesla is quoting a 328-mile (WLTP) range for the new Model 3 Performance, 12 miles less than the previous car. For reference, the 537bhp BMW i4 M50 achieves 318 miles (WLTP).

As with all Teslas, there aren’t many options to choose from. There’s only one standard wheel option, two interior colours (black as standard, white for £1100), and five exterior paint options; white as standard, blue and black for £1300 and red and grey for an additional £2000. Buyers can also spend £3400 on ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ or £6800 on ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance starts from £59,990 in the UK, making it over £10,000 cheaper than its closest current rival, the BMW i4 M50. First deliveries are expected to begin in May. 

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance specs

PowertrainDual-motor, all-wheel drive
Power460bhp
TorqueTBC
0-60mph2.9sec
Top speed163mph
Range328 miles (WLTP)
Price£59,990
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The BMW 4-series Gran Coupe and i4 have been given the mildest of facelifts
BMW i4 and 4-series Gran Coupe – front
News

The BMW 4-series Gran Coupe and i4 have been given the mildest of facelifts

Blink and you’ll miss it – the 4-series Gran Coupe and i4 have been given very subtle styling and trim updates for 2024
24 Apr 2024
The new Mercedes-Benz G580 is a 579bhp electric G-class
Electric Mercedes-Benz G 580
News

The new Mercedes-Benz G580 is a 579bhp electric G-class

After years of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-electric G-class in its final form
24 Apr 2024
New Porsche Macan Electric review – still the driver’s choice for SUVs?
Porsche Macan Electric – front
Reviews

New Porsche Macan Electric review – still the driver’s choice for SUVs?

The Porsche Macan has gone electric for its second generation – we've driven it in base form and £95k, 630bhp Turbo guise
23 Apr 2024
Here’s our first official look at the all-electric Range Rover
2024 Range Rover Electric
News

Here’s our first official look at the all-electric Range Rover

JLR has released new details about the development of its very first electric Range Rover ahead of its launch later this year
22 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Porsche Macan Electric review – still the driver’s choice for SUVs?
Porsche Macan Electric – front
Reviews

New Porsche Macan Electric review – still the driver’s choice for SUVs?

The Porsche Macan has gone electric for its second generation – we've driven it in base form and £95k, 630bhp Turbo guise
23 Apr 2024
UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?
Speeding fines header
Advice

UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?

Here's everything you need to know about speeding fines in the UK and other possible motoring-related offences
18 Apr 2024
Volkswagen Touareg 2024 review – a true BMW X5 rival?
2024 Volkswagen Touareg
Reviews

Volkswagen Touareg 2024 review – a true BMW X5 rival?

Volkswagen’s dependable SUV has had a big update and still does exactly what it says on the tin, which is no bad thing
19 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content