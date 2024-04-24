The new Tesla Model 3 Performance takes aim at the upcoming electric BMW M3

What really sets the new Model 3 Performance apart from its predecessor are the changes to its chassis. Now with hardware bespoke to the model, Tesla has focused on increasing structural rigidity, with uprated springs, new anti-roll bars and unique bushings all designed to improve dynamics and driver engagement. There’s also adaptive damping, allowing the driver to fine tune the ride depending on the use case.

Like before, the Model 3 Performance makes use of a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with a motor on each axle. Power stands at 460bhp in this new iteration, and while this is only marginally higher than the outgoing car, 0-60mph is two tenths quicker at 2.9sec, with its 163mph top speed 1mph higher. Impressive figures given the car’s price point.

With the new Tesla Model 3 finally beginning to land with customers in the UK, the Californian EV giant has announced a new flagship version: the Model 3 Performance. Designed to take on electric sports saloons like the Polestar 2 Performance Pack and forthcoming electric BMW M3 , the model takes advantage of the improved dynamics and refinement of the base car to make it the most accomplished version yet. Prices start from £59,990, with first deliveries expected in May.

To make use of this new hardware, Tesla has incorporated what it’s calling Track Mode V3, changing parameters for the motors, suspension, powertrain cooling, regenerative braking and stability systems to extract the most performance possible.

The design brings the Model 3 Performance in-line with the Model S Plaid, with its new front and rear bumpers more aggressive and with improved aerodynamics, added cooling ducts and a new rear diffuser section – like the first-generation car, there’s a carbonfibre lip spoiler too. Tesla is offering a single 20-inch forged ‘Warp’ wheel option, now wrapped in staggered ‘performance’ tyres and featuring removable aero elements. Brake calipers and discs are untouched, but new pads are said to offer more longevity, with red painted calipers coming as standard.

While its hardware changes are designed to increase driver appeal, Tesla says the Performance retains the same refined, comfortable cabin as the ordinary car, with more supportive sports seats and carbonfibre trim to set it apart. Like the two model trims below it, both the front and rear occupants get an infotainment display, with new ambient lighting fitted throughout the cabin as standard.

Oddly, despite improvements to aerodynamics and overall efficiency, Tesla is quoting a 328-mile (WLTP) range for the new Model 3 Performance, 12 miles less than the previous car. For reference, the 537bhp BMW i4 M50 achieves 318 miles (WLTP).

As with all Teslas, there aren’t many options to choose from. There’s only one standard wheel option, two interior colours (black as standard, white for £1100), and five exterior paint options; white as standard, blue and black for £1300 and red and grey for an additional £2000. Buyers can also spend £3400 on ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ or £6800 on ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance starts from £59,990 in the UK, making it over £10,000 cheaper than its closest current rival, the BMW i4 M50. First deliveries are expected to begin in May.

2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance specs