The Vauxhall Corsa GSE is the firm’s first hot hatch in eight years, adopting the same formula as fast superminis from Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and Abarth. The VXR successor will be priced from £34,495, or £32,995 with the government’s electric car grant, much less than the £37,000 figure we expected it to cost.

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It is of course not an entirely new proposition. Numerous brands under the Stellantis umbrella have already launched their own fast superminis based on the same EV platform, so whether or not Vauxhall has done enough to differentiate remains to be seen…

> New Peugeot 208 GTi – all you need to know about the Alpine A290 rival

As with every performance EV on the e-CMP platform, the Corsa GSE adopts a 276bhp, 254lb ft front-mounted electric motor and unlike the Alpine A290, it pairs it with a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential – this power output also puts the Corsa GSE quite a way ahead of the 217bhp Alpine A290 GTS. Sport, Normal and Eco drive modes provide varying levels of power, with Sport providing ‘racetrack optimisation’, whatever that means.

All of this is powered by a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery pack which contributes towards a 1554kg weight figure, falling in-line with the Peugeot, Alfa and Abarth it shares a platform with (the Alpine A290 is lighter, however, at 1479kg). In order to help the GSE maintain its advertised output even after long stints, Vauxhall says it’s upgraded the thermal management over the ordinary car. Range is not yet confirmed but based on our experience in its relatives, don’t expect much more than 200 miles from a charge.

This is the fastest Vauxhall on sale and while that isn’t saying much in 2026, a 5.5sec 0-62mph time does make it quicker than every other performance EV on this platform. That might not seem that unusual, but this car is said to have exactly the same output and weight figure as the Peugeot 208 GTi, yet it’s two tenths quicker to 62mph, and four tenths quicker than the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. It’s almost a full second quicker from a standstill to 62mph than the Alpine A290, too.