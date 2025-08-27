We can say with relative confidence this Golf won’t be getting one of the final flavours of five-cylinder from Audi either but it’ll surely pack bigger numbers than the standard Golf R’s 328bhp and 295lb ft. There is a suggestion that whatever this Golf R is could have over 350bhp.

The performance focus probably won’t stop at the power output, either. It’s likely that a leaf will be taken out of the Golf GTI Edition 50’s book, with much stiffer springs, recalibrated dampers and more aggressive geometry. For reference, the Edition 50’s spring rates are up by 57 per cent at the front and 63 per cent at the rear compared to a Golf GTI Clubsport, which suggests there’s bandwidth for a more extreme set up in a hardcore Golf R, too. Though the Edition 50 doesn’t benefit from a performance-oriented set of Volkswagen’s DCC Pro adaptive dampers, these could be a part of the suite of upgrades found on this car.

There are fewer clues on this prototype than with the Audi as to what this more extreme Golf will look like, or indeed how it will be differentiated from the standard car. There’s a more aggressive wing, as seen on the Golf GTI Edition 50, though that’s not exactly hugely different to that available on the standard R and Golf Clubsport. Those vents in the bonnet ought to make production with more polished trim pieces over them, while the radiator will be better concealed.

Then there’s the questions of when and how much. There’s a chance we won’t see whatever this Golf is for another year at least. Room for the GTI Edition 50 to breathe as the most focused hot Golf since 2016’s Clubsport S surely wouldn’t go amiss in VW’s eyes. The Golf R Black Edition currently costs over £47,000 so surely, whatever this Golf R is and whenever it lands, it will be well over the £50k mark. It may be over £60k, depending on how far they’ve gone with it. More as we have it.