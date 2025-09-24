Zenos is whetting our appetites for next year’s track day season by announcing a reengineered version of the E10, called the E10 RZ. Entering production in early 2026, the outwardly similar-looking car has more significant revisions under the skin. Central to the updates is a new 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with an output of 380bhp.

That's up from 250bhp a decade ago when evo first tested the E10S, and a step over the old 350bhp E10 R – and 510Nm of torque. Construction is as before, with a central aluminium spine, over which a carbonfibre tub is draped, but Zenos has taken care to centralise mass, noting that most of the car’s weight, including the engine and six-speed manual gearbox, are between the axles.

Track has increased too for greater stability, and once again the E10 RZ uses inboard pushrod-mounted dampers at the front, and coil-over suspension at the rear, mounted to the subframe that holds the engine and gearbox. A limited-slip differential will be standard – probably wise, given the power increase.

The body now uses carbonfibre panels (in a selection of finishes, including a visible weave). The claimed 790kg kerb weight is a little heavier than the 725kg of old, but with such a bump up in power, the E10 RZ is now a 500bhp/ton car, and one capable of 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and 150mph flat out.