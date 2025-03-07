It’s been an unusually full-on month for the Abarth, with umpteen airport runs and local bombing around bolstered by it making its circuit debut at an evo track evening at Bedford Autodrome, plus a run down to Goodwood for one of our full trackdays.

I’ve really settled in with the 695C. Far more than I thought I would, to be honest. It speaks a lot for the car’s character that I’ve formed such a bond, but it’s also indicative of how much I like the simplicity and unreconstructed way in which it goes about its business.

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You wouldn’t think a boisterous car like the Abarth would be good at long distances, but small(ish) fuel tank aside – 35 litres is good for 250 miles before you start playing fuel-light roulette – it happily chomps through three-digit motorway journeys. Even the somewhat sit-up-and-beg driving position has proved to be more comfortable than first impressions suggested, so although the seats need more lateral support they never aggravate my twinge-prone lumbar region.

Bedford Autodrome was a blast, the bright orange Abarth whizzing around the South West Circuit with complete abandon. It got a bit bouncy at times, and the non-switchable traction control caused the odd unwanted stammer on corner exit, but we hit 120mph on the back straight and carried alarming speed through the thrilling left-right-left-left sequence that follows it.