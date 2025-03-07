A 1400-mile month in my little Abarth 695C revealed something unexpected
Two trackdays and a bundle of longer runs see our bond with the Abarth grow stronger
It’s been an unusually full-on month for the Abarth, with umpteen airport runs and local bombing around bolstered by it making its circuit debut at an evo track evening at Bedford Autodrome, plus a run down to Goodwood for one of our full trackdays.
I’ve really settled in with the 695C. Far more than I thought I would, to be honest. It speaks a lot for the car’s character that I’ve formed such a bond, but it’s also indicative of how much I like the simplicity and unreconstructed way in which it goes about its business.
> Abarth 695 (2012-2024) review – why we’ll miss Italy’s Mini Cooper S rival
You wouldn’t think a boisterous car like the Abarth would be good at long distances, but small(ish) fuel tank aside – 35 litres is good for 250 miles before you start playing fuel-light roulette – it happily chomps through three-digit motorway journeys. Even the somewhat sit-up-and-beg driving position has proved to be more comfortable than first impressions suggested, so although the seats need more lateral support they never aggravate my twinge-prone lumbar region.
Bedford Autodrome was a blast, the bright orange Abarth whizzing around the South West Circuit with complete abandon. It got a bit bouncy at times, and the non-switchable traction control caused the odd unwanted stammer on corner exit, but we hit 120mph on the back straight and carried alarming speed through the thrilling left-right-left-left sequence that follows it.
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The Brembo brakes – an upgrade for the Turismo – coped well, as did the Pilot Sport 4 tyres, though I have noticed the top half of the ‘M I C H E L I N’ script has been partially scrubbed away on the front sidewalls.
One concern had been whether the parrp-tastic ‘Monza’ exhaust would trouble Bedford’s stringent noise limits. All cars are noise tested at signing-on, so out of curiosity I had them test the 695 with and without Sport mode engaged. It passed in both settings, the static readings rising from 80dB in normal to 92dB at 4000rpm.
The run to Goodwood from Meaden Towers is always a bit of a wounder: 160 miles of mostly motorway before finally peeling off onto the leafy A and B-roads that wind through the West Sussex countryside. By the time we got to the fun bits it was dark and I was dog tired: sub-optimal logistics saw me leave the Nürburgring at 6am that morning to drive to Reading to swap a loaned GT3 MR for ‘my’ 695C; I then headed up to Peterborough to collect Mrs M, before immediately turning around and heading south for Goodwood. After 17 hours of travelling the buzzy little Abarth could have been a trial, but its fizzy character proved to be a tonic.
The journey home the following afternoon was more fun, with bright sun perfect for rolling back the canvas roof. In my previous report I bemoaned the buffeting above 50mph, but I need to confess (somewhat shamefacedly) that I’d forgotten the roof has three stages of retraction. Slide it all the way back and the buffeting disappears. Here’s hoping my last month with the Abarth is a sunny one.
|Total mileage
|8954
|Mileage this month
|1452
|mpg this month
|36.2
|Costs this month
|£0
|Purchase price
|£32,015
This story first featured in evo issue 324.