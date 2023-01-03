Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar: specs, performance and price

A new, road-going Alfa Romeo supercar has been rumoured since… well, forever. There’s been the 8C grand tourer and the 4C sports car but arguably the only true supercar in Alfa’s history is 1967’s 33 Stradale, a road-going version of the achingly pretty Tipo 33 endurance racer. Now, a flagship Alfa supercar is a reality - and it takes both its name and direct inspiration from the 33 Stradale. It’s a low-volume special rather than a series production car to battle Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati – so in that sense it’s not quite the full enthusiast’s impossible dream made real – and only 33 cars will be built, echoing the name. All have been sold prior to reveal, with evo sources suggesting a price of €1.7m before taxes. Nevertheless, a road-going Alfa Romeo supercar is about to become a reality – and if its design stays true to the concept preview pictured here, it’s going to be a show-stopping machine. The modern-day 33 will be available as either a V6-powered petrol car, or a fully electric battery-powered car. Alfa Romeo isn’t currently disclosing details of the sales split between combustion and EV versions. Since Alfa Romeo has committed to producing only electric cars from 2025, it’s a swansong for the traditional Alfa Romeo performance car, and the company’s mighty V6 engine.

The cars will be assembled outside of Alfa by the Touring Superleggera coachbuilding company, a historic name which currently builds one-off and low-volume rebodied commissions based on existing cars. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has implied more low-volume, custom-built Alfas could be on the cards: 'The new 33 Stradale is the brand's first custom-built car since 1969, and I promise it will not be the last.' 18 Design The new 33 Stradale's styling has been overseen by Alfa Romeo's head of design Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, who joined the company in 2021 having previously been design boss at Seat and briefly in charge of Dacia design at Renault. Much of the bodywork is carbonfibre, over a structure many familiar with Maserati's MC20 supercar will recognise (a car, ironically, that started life as a stillborn Alfa Romeo project...). Using a carbonfibre monocoque with aluminium subframes, the 33's roof structure is a mix of carbon and aluminium with a pair of carbon butterfly doors that are cut into the roof. The rear window is made from weight-saving polycarbonate. Measuring 4.6-metres in overall length the wheelbase is 2.7-metres long, with the 33 Stradale measuring 2.1-metres wide wing mirror tip to wing mirror tip. At 1.2-metres high it's a squat, lithe car that adds some bulk to the original's svelte lines. To save you looking them up, it's measurements are identical to an MC20 yet the Alfa looks smaller bodied and more delicate.

Petrol-engined 33 Stradales will be rear-wheel-drive only, with the same eight-speed transmission dual-clutch Tremec gearbox fitted to the MC20 as opposed to the Giulia's eight-speed ZF automatic, an e-diff will also be fitted. Electric versions will use an 800v architecture, will be fitted with an 102kWh battery (90 kWh useable) and all-wheel-drive, with a target total power output of 750bhp with an estimated range of 280 miles. Alfa's engineering team will decide if it will follow Maserati's MC20 Folgore with a tri-motor set-up or only use one motor for each axle. 18 Performance and handling Regardless of the powertrain the 33 customers selected (at the car's reveal the split was between 70 and 80 percent opting for the V6 with the remaining going for the EV option, although Alfa said some customers are considering changing their ICE order for an EV to 'make a statement') are claimed to have a 200+mph top speed, with the V6 topping out at 207mph the BEV at over 192mph, 0-62mph for both models will be below three seconds. Alfa promises the car will be at home on both track and road, with Strada and Pista drive modes provided that includes a launch control function. Double-wishbone suspension all round, active dampers (and a 50mm front axle lift for speedbumps, which can be activated below 25mph) is standard. 20 inch wheels are fitted front and rear with the show car fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres measuring 245/35 on the front and 305/30 on the rear.

The 33 Stradale also features a brake-by-wire system, operating Brembo-supplied carbon-ceramic brakes, with six-piston calipers at the front and four-pot units at the rear (painted in whatever colour the customers desire), clamping 390mm and 360mm discs front/rear. Development is taking place at Alfa Romeo’s Balocco test track, and it’s claimed F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is involved in the car’s development – although how thoroughly involved isn’t clear. While Alfa's engineers are confident of the 33 Stradale with the V6 engine and DCT weighing in the region of 1500kg, over 200kgs lighter than a Maserati MC20, the BEV is expected to weigh over 2000kgs. 18 Interior There’s a choice of two trim schemes for the interior: Tributo (referencing the original car, pictured here) and Alfa Corse (a more modern, race-inspired look, swapping the steering wheel’s aluminium spokes for carbonfibre, for example), with materials including aluminium, leather, Alcantara and carbonfibre. The wraparound seats take inspiration from the original 33 Stradale and are six-way electrically adjustable, and a wraparound sunroof echoes the wrapover glass sections in the original car’s doors. Refreshingly, there are no buttons on the steering wheel: controls are instead split between the centre console and the roof, with a blend of mechanical switches and a retractable touchscreen. A further request from clients was for there to be no visiable screens or unneccessary tech, which Alfa has adheared to.