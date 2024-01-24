Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Meet Alfa Romeo’s first electric car: the Milano crossover

Alfa Romeo’s first EV will be built around the Stellantis e-CMP platform, and promises the best dynamics of any electric crossover

by: Yousuf Ashraf
24 Jan 2024
Alfa Romeo Milano – front

While the stunning limited-run 33 Stradale supercar stole headlines last year, Alfa Romeo has been quietly working on a mainstream model that could shape its future for years to come. This is the Milano – a fully electric crossover that’s said to offer elements of Alfa’s sporting DNA in a practical, zero-emissions package. 

The Milano's design has been leaked previously, but images of a camouflaged prototype provide our first official look at the new model, which will share its e-CMP underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger and Fiat’s 600. Think of it as a raised hatchback rather than a conventional small SUV, with a shorter overall length than a Volkswagen Golf

Where the Milano will differ from its Stellantis relatives is in its powertrain. Initially, it’s expected to be offered with a four-wheel drive dual-motor setup, rather than the single 152bhp front motor fitted to the Avenger and 600. This would give the Alfa a significant performance advantage – for reference, the Jeep completes the 0-62mph sprint in 9sec. 

If the Milano uses the same 54kWh battery pack as the Avenger, expect the additional motor to reduce that car’s 248-mile range. Still, a maximum charging rate of 100kW means that a 20-80 per cent top up will take around 24 minutes. 

Alfa Romeo Milano prototype

Can the e-CMP platform deliver the engaging dynamics that define the best Alfas, such as the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio? The company certainly thinks so – the team behind those aforementioned models is leading the Milano’s development, targeting best-in-class handling. The Tonale SUV didn’t quite hit the spot with its Jeep Compass-derived platform, but time will tell whether the Milano lives up to those claims. 

The Milano will be unveiled in full on 10 April, carrying a price tag of around £40,000 when it goes on sale. The entry level Jeep Avenger will be cheaper at £34,800, but the Alfa’s dual motor powertrain and dynamic enhancements could justify the price hike.

