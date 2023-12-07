Alpine has revised the A110 range for 2024, but it’s left the best bits alone

Alpine has continually evolved the A110 since it first arrived in 2017, but thankfully its essential attributes have remained largely intact with each new version. Now, having established a four-strong range that includes the base model, the GT, the sharpened S and the track focused R, Alpine has brought subtle revisions to the A110s standard specification to boost its appeal in 2024.

Beginning with the 249bhp standard car, Alpine has added 18-inch ‘Serac’ design wheels and 320mm ventilated front brake discs across all models, along with a sports pedal box and electric folding mirrors. Costing from £54,490, the A110 is positioned squarely at the base Porsche 718 Cayman when specced like-for-like.

Sitting above this is the GT, featuring the wonderfully pliant standard suspension setup but with an uprated 296bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine and a host of kit geared towards everyday driving. This includes a Focal Premium audio system, an anti-reflective rear-view mirror and heated seats, with diamond-cut 18-inch alloys and chromed Alpine badges denoting it as the GT. At £65,490, the A110 GT steps up to rival Porsche’s 718 Cayman S and the BMW M2.

The A110 S is £2000 more expensive than the GT, and continues to offer a lower, firmer Sport chassis as standard, along with an optional aero kit to aid stability at speed. For 2024, the S receives 18-inch forged Fuchs wheels and darkened headlamps, with semi-slick tyres available as an option.

For track use, though, nothing comes close to the A110 R. It may use the same 296bhp engine as the S and GT, but its bespoke adjustable coilovers, extensive aero package and carbonfibre body panels make it the lightest, fastest and most capable A110 of all. For 2024, Alpine has introduced the A110 R Turini, which swaps out the R’s carbonfibre wheels for normal alloys with road use in mind. Doing so cuts £5500 from the standard R’s £96,990 list price.

Order books for the revised A110 range are open now, with production beginning in March next year.