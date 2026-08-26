There’s also a new more aggressive diffuser element, with four exhausts exiting more centrally than on the standard Vantage, in a position more akin to the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. The wheels are Aston’s signature honeycomb design, though it’s unclear if these will make it to the production version.

In terms of power and performance, we do not expect this to be a new V12 Vantage and take the 800bhp-plus V12 of the Vanquish. More likely, it will feature a development of the current V8. We know the Mercedes-AMG M177 twin-turbo 4-litre V8 has scope for much more power even beyond the Vantage S’s healthy 671bhp figure. The S is 15bhp up on the 654bhp standard Vantage, so we expect this new hardcore Vantage to add at least that again over the Vantage S, for a minimum of 686bhp. More likely, this is a model that’ll cross the 700bhp barrier.

We also expect the model to boast a reasonable drop in weight, in spite of the extra bodywork it carries. Both the Vantage and Vantage S have a DIN weight in the region of 1670kg, so dipping under the 1600kg mark wouldn’t be an unreasonable hope for the upcoming hardcore Vantage.

A longer shot hope would be for the option of a manual gearbox. We know Aston Martin has mated a seven-speed Graziano box to the last-generation Vantage AMR, that broadly shares both the current Vantage’s engine architecture and core structure. So in terms of packaging, a manual would fit, or could be made to fit with relative minimal effort. CEO Adrian Hallmark has expressed interest in reintroducing manual as an option and a more hardcore, but also more driver-focused model such as this Vantage, would be an opportunity to do so.