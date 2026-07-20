The Audi A2 is returning after 21 years, now in EV form. It follows in the original’s tyre tracks as a standard-bearer for outside-the-box thinking and efficiency, so says Audi. With its distinctive sloping silhouette, short bonnet and short overhangs, it certainly looks like the original A2 reborn, complete with Audi’s next-generation design language first seen on the Nuvolari supercar. But is it as ambitious and innovative as the original? Let’s dive in on the A2 e-tron.

Audi A2 – powertrain and range

Audi says that its ‘new generation of premium electric mobility is defined by technical intelligence, not by larger batteries or more power’. So the headline-grabbing 397 miles of range and Tesla Model 3-beating 4.85mi/kWh efficiency figure offered by the most long-legged version, achieves as much with a 79kWh (net) battery. That’s with the second-tier 227bhp motor, but 168bhp and 187bhp versions are available, albeit with smaller 59kWh and 58kWh batteries, for respective 261 and 310-mile range figures.

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All A2s are rear-wheel drive bar the flagship 323bhp model, which also gets the full-size 79kWh battery, for a 386-mile range. This battery differs from the other lithium units with its nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistry.

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If some of these battery size and power output figures sound familiar, that’s because they are, from Cupra’s recently updated Born electric hatchback and the VW ID.3 Neo. The Audi however, uses a number of solutions to eke out the extra 24 miles of range it has over the leggiest version of the Cupra. That sloping roofline certainly helps it achieve its 0.24 drag coefficient, as do its new aero wheels, gap-reducing arch liners, active air intake and enclosed underbody. The most powerful 323bhp A2 e-tron manages 0-62mph in 5.7sec, just 0.1sec slower than the equivalent Cupra Born VZ. The other A2s manage the sprint in 7sec.