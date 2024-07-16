The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think

Audi is aiming to offer a fully electric model range by 2033, but in this transitional period, it’s not abandoning combustion power. A wave of new-generation ICE models will be launched between now and 2026, the first of which is the new A5.

You might be wondering why the new A5 looks like a conventional saloon rather than the coupe we’ve known previously. That’s because Audi is mixing up its established naming structure so that even-numbered models will be electric, while odd numbers will denote combustion-engined cars. The A5 is thus a new A4 in all but name, with an A4-badged EV equivalent also in the pipeline. Keeping up?

Audi’s 3-series rival is 67mm longer and 13mm wider than before, and its redesigned body follows themes from the A6 e-tron Concept with more muscular surfacing than its predecessor and a relatively shallow glasshouse. The front end gets Audi’s latest ‘single-frame’ grille and LED headlights, with the rear light bar using OLED technology to produce dynamic lighting effects. The saloon now gets a roof-hinged rear hatch for easier access to the boot, too.

The A4 is the first Audi to be underpinned by the company’s new Premium Platform Combustion architecture, which can support mild and plug-in hybrid (coming later) powertrains and front- or four-wheel drive. A 148bhp 2-litre petrol engine kicks off the range, equipped with a variable-vane turbocharger and offered with a dual-clutch gearbox. 201bhp petrol and mild-hybrid diesel engines sit above this, bringing the option of quattro four-wheel drive.