Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think

A new naming structure means that Audi's A4 saloon and estate have adopted the A5 badge, with the new S5 packing a 362bhp V6

by: Yousuf Ashraf
16 Jul 2024
New Audi A5 – front14

Audi is aiming to offer a fully electric model range by 2033, but in this transitional period, it’s not abandoning combustion power. A wave of new-generation ICE models will be launched between now and 2026, the first of which is the new A5. 

You might be wondering why the new A5 looks like a conventional saloon rather than the coupe we’ve known previously. That’s because Audi is mixing up its established naming structure so that even-numbered models will be electric, while odd numbers will denote combustion-engined cars. The A5 is thus a new A4 in all but name, with an A4-badged EV equivalent also in the pipeline. Keeping up?

  • Best saloons 2023
    Best saloons 2024

Audi’s 3-series rival is 67mm longer and 13mm wider than before, and its redesigned body follows themes from the A6 e-tron Concept with more muscular surfacing than its predecessor and a relatively shallow glasshouse. The front end gets Audi’s latest ‘single-frame’ grille and LED headlights, with the rear light bar using OLED technology to produce dynamic lighting effects. The saloon now gets a roof-hinged rear hatch for easier access to the boot, too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The A4 is the first Audi to be underpinned by the company’s new Premium Platform Combustion architecture, which can support mild and plug-in hybrid (coming later) powertrains and front- or four-wheel drive. A 148bhp 2-litre petrol engine kicks off the range, equipped with a variable-vane turbocharger and offered with a dual-clutch gearbox. 201bhp petrol and mild-hybrid diesel engines sit above this, bringing the option of quattro four-wheel drive. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The flagship S5 is aimed squarely at BMW’s M340i, and ditches diesel power for a 3-litre turbocharged V6 this time around. Thanks to mild-hybrid tech and a variable-vane turbo it peaks at 362bhp (7bhp shy of the aforementioned BMW), and gets an S-tronic dual-clutch transmission that reduces weight over the front axle. The S5’s quattro system uses a torque-vectoring differential and an adjustable all-wheel-drive clutch to make best use of its available power. Performance figures haven’t been revealed yet, but expect the S5’s 0-62mph time to dip below 5sec. 

Audi S5 – rear14

Audi promises that the new model has undergone ‘extensive detail work’ on its suspension and progressive-rate steering system to deliver precise, neutral handling, with the A5’s optional adaptive dampers now offering wider differentiation between their softest and sportiest modes. Sports and S sports suspension upgrades are available too (with the former fitted as standard on S5 and S line models), dropping the ride height by 20mm. 

Climb inside the A5 and you’re presented with a heavily digitised interior, with OLED displays spanning across the dash – including an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen. An 11.9-inch ‘virtual cockpit’ sits behind the steering wheel and alongside a central 14.5-inch touchscreen, which handles general infotainment functions and runs on Audi’s latest MMI software. It’s a significantly more modern layout than that of the outgoing car, with fabric touchpoints and adaptive lighting helping to lift the ambience. 

UK pricing for the new A5 hasn’t been announced, but expect the saloon to cost from around £42,000, with the Avant estate commanding an additional £2k. The S5, meanwhile, is likely to sit in the £55-60k bracket.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The all-new BMW M5 has made its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
BMW M5 G90
News

The all-new BMW M5 has made its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The seventh-generation G90 BMW M5 is the first electrified version in the model’s history, but that hasn’t made it any quicker…
12 Jul 2024
2025 BMW M5 (G90) prototype review – electrified supersaloon with supercar power 
G90 BMW M5 prototype
Reviews

2025 BMW M5 (G90) prototype review – electrified supersaloon with supercar power 

BMW’s new plug-in hybrid M5 is a technical tour-de-force, but does this mean it’s still king of the supersaloons? evo drives it on UK roads and track …
9 Jul 2024
Lotus Emeya 2024 review – the Porsche Taycan’s strongest challenger yet 
Lotus Emeya
Reviews

Lotus Emeya 2024 review – the Porsche Taycan’s strongest challenger yet 

It couldn’t be further from a traditional Lotus, but the Emeya addresses the challenges of an EV in a Lotus way
2 Jul 2024
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – the battle of the sixes
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition
Group tests

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – the battle of the sixes

Audi’s RS4 is going out on a high with the Competition version; Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio fights on with a new facelift. The two meet for a sho…
29 Jun 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival
Saab PhoeniX
Features

Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival

The Swedish brand’s failed 2010s revival meant we missed out on a 400bhp hybrid TT rival – and more
11 Jul 2024
BMW M3 CS v Litchfield BMW M2: which makes the better track car?
BMW M3 CS v Litchfield BMW M2 – front
Group tests

BMW M3 CS v Litchfield BMW M2: which makes the better track car?

BMW's latest and greatest M3 takes on Litchfield's 640bhp tuned M2 around Cadwell Park
13 Jul 2024
Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar will offer F1 performance, and you can bring a passenger along for the ride
Red Bull RB17
News

Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar will offer F1 performance, and you can bring a passenger along for the ride

Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull, but his final project with the team is a 1184bhp+ V10 hypercar that can match F1 lap times
12 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content