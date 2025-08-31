Audi S3 v BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupé – which is the best everyday performance car?

With the powertrain wound up to Dynamic there’s tangibly more snap to the S3’s delivery, not only in terms of raw speed but extra energy at the top end, where the BMW’s engine flattens off. There’s a little more torque to call on too, with 310lb ft served from 2100 to 5500rpm. Add in a stiffer, more controlled chassis and you naturally drive it harder, leaning into the grip with more confidence. But where the BMW shows flickers of adjustability when moving its weight around, the S3 is more prescriptive, less responsive to tweaks of the throttle when loaded up. One particular corner illustrates the difference starkly. It’s an evil off-camber left-hander that swoops downhill, immediately switching into a second-gear right: a big test for control, weight transfer and stability under braking. The S3 is safe and stable all the way through, but the BMW is up on its toes and free to move around, even requiring a flick of corrective lock with a sharp lift. Funnily enough, of the two it’s the saloon that exhibits more typical hot hatch traits.

So the Audi’s fizzier powertrain and more connected, controlled chassis make it feel more purposeful, but it’s the BMW that seems to be more playful at the limit. What’s the fuss about with the Audi’s fancy rear diff, then, you might wonder? I certainly did to begin with. On tight switchback roads there isn’t the space or opportunity to exploit it, or much sense of it working from very low speeds – contrary to the RS3, which brings it into play more easily thanks to its extra power. In fact, it initially felt like the diff was corrupting the driving experience slightly. With the Torque Splitter in Dynamic mode it can be difficult to pour through corners in a clean sweep, because adjusting the throttle seems to lock and unlock the diff to subtly change your line, requiring a few nibbles at the wheel to stay precisely on track.

But then the S3 started to click. I was trying to drive it like a rear-drive car, turning in gently and using the throttle to engage the rear in a way that the gutsier RS3 allows you to do. Instead, the S3 comes good through faster corners with more momentum behind you – particularly if you select its Dynamic Plus mode, which apportions as much torque to the outside rear wheel as possible. Carry speed in, lean on the front end and jump on the throttle before you meet the apex. After an initial push from the front end, the S3 swings into a controlled four-wheel drift, which it carries to the exit with the revs up high, tyres skipping along the surface and hunting for grip like you’re in an old touring car. Suddenly it makes sense, and some RS3-style magic comes to the surface. The M235, being softer with a less sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, doesn’t reach such highs.

So, job done Audi? In the sense of beating the M235, yes. But there are other questions the S3 needs to answer, because there’s some very talented – and much cheaper – competition out there. Namely the technically related Cupra Leon 300, which comes in at £5k less, looks more interesting and is bristling with energy. And if you really want a knock-out driving experience, the Civic Type R is still (just about) available for less money than the top-spec, £53,530 S3 Vorsprung and beats it soundly in every area bar straight-line performance and all-weather pace. The S3 is the best it’s ever been, but it still has its hands full at the price Audi is asking for it. L