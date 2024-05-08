Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Bentley’s W12 engine makes way for 740bhp plug-in hybrid V8

The W12 engine is no more, but Bentley has something even more powerful in store for its flagship Continental GT and Flying Spur models

by: Yousuf Ashraf
8 May 2024
Bentley V8 hybrid

Fewer cylinders, more power and electrification – that’s the way Bentley’s Continental GT and Flying Spur are going following the demise of the iconic W12 engine. The firm has announced that a new V8 hybrid powertrain will feature in its flagship models later this year, offering a significant boost in performance and efficiency over the old 12-cylinder unit. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Exact technical details of the new hybrid setup – dubbed ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ – are yet to be announced, but it’s all but certain to be based on the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 powertrain used by the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid (zoom in on the above picture and you’ll even see VW part stamps…).

The Porsche offers peak outputs of 671bhp and 686lb ft by combining the V8 with an electric motor integrated into its eight-speed automatic gearbox. The UPH Bentley models, meanwhile, will offer more than 740bhp – a 90bhp uplift over W12-powered Speed versions of the Continental and Flying Spur. Bentley claims that the system offers a four-figure torque output, too – presumably 1000Nm (738lb ft) or more. 

The hybrid element provides 50 miles of EV range, but the additional hardware will also come with a substantial weight penalty. Expect the plug-in models to weigh between 300-400kg more than pure-petrol V8 equivalents; a hefty chunk given that the Continental GT V8 already comes in at 2165kg…

Still, Bentley promises that the powertrain will offer better response than any model in its history, and a WLTP CO2 figure of less than 50g/km. The firm has also released a clip of how the new powertrain sounds – you’ll recognise the cross-plane gargle from existing Bentley V8s.

For those with an affinity for the W12 models, however, a few remaining examples are available to purchase (including the new Batur Convertible) before production ends in the summer. Further details of the new hybrid engine will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Bentley Batur Convertible is a 740bhp drop-top tribute to the W12
Bentley Batur Convertible
News

The Bentley Batur Convertible is a 740bhp drop-top tribute to the W12

Launched as its third coachbuilt model of the modern era, the drop-top Batur is Bentley’s most powerful convertible ever
7 May 2024
The new Ferrari 12Cilindri is an 819bhp, 9500rpm successor to the 812 Superfast
Ferrari 12Cilindri – front
News

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri is an 819bhp, 9500rpm successor to the 812 Superfast

Ferrari’s stunning naturally-aspirated V12 lives on in the 12Cilindri – a Daytona-inspired replacement for the 812 Superfast
3 May 2024
A new Aston Martin Vanquish is coming, and it’ll have an 824bhp V12
Aston Martin Vanquish – engine
News

A new Aston Martin Vanquish is coming, and it’ll have an 824bhp V12

The next Aston Martin Vanquish will pack an 824bhp twin-turbocharged V12 when it launches later this year
1 May 2024
Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupé (2014-2021): a lavish grand tourer for as little as £35,000
Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupé - front
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupé (2014-2021): a lavish grand tourer for as little as £35,000

Discreet and underrated, but brilliantly fit for purpose – the S63 Coupé is a remarkable GT car for Golf GTI money
2 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance
Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol dyno test
Features

Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance

Considering running your car on sustainable fuel? We’ve dyno tested the first publicly available option to see the effect on power, torque and emissio…
5 May 2024
Best fast estate cars
Best fast estates header
Best cars

Best fast estate cars

For do-it-all transport, nothing nails the brief like a fast estate. And in 2024 there’s a new leader of the pack – BMW’s M3 Touring
3 May 2024
UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?
Speeding fines header
Advice

UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?

Here's everything you need to know about speeding fines in the UK and other possible motoring-related offences
18 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content