New Bentley Continental GT S revealed - just in time to meet Aston Martin’s DB12 S

There’s no more power for the return of GT S, but it does get the chassis software of the 771bhp Speed.

by: Stuart Gallagher
29 Jan 2026
Bentley Continental GT S7

Today’s Bentley Continental GT is not only the finest car of its kind to emerge from Crewe since the model was introduced over 20 years ago, but it’s also the finest modern GT car you can buy. While others chase outright pace and supercar performance numbers, the Conti GT is comfortable in its aluminium skin playing the consummate GT role. It blends performance with a level of grace rivals have forgotten how to do. And now there’s an additional flavour to the Continental line-up with the arrival of the GT S.

It’s not a new nameplate but there is a slightly more driver focussed approach to the Bentley Continental GT S set-up due to it being inspired by the recently announced Supersport. Although, while that limited run tyre-shredding model ditches the GT’s hybrid and four-wheel drive system, the S retains both. In this case the ‘High Performance Powertrain’ found in the GT rather than the ‘Ultra High Performance’ system fitted to the GT Speed

This means the new GT S has 671bhp and 686lb ft as per other non-Speed Contis. 591bhp is produced by the 4-litre twin-turbo cross-plane crank V8, the rest comes from the 25.9kWh battery that feeds the electric motor. Drive remains to all four-wheels via Bentley’s active four-wheel drive system and the chassis features the company’s twin-valve dampers and active anti-roll bars. For the first time on a GT S an electronic limited slip diff is also fitted as per the rest of the Continental GT family. 

Bentley Continental GT S7

Where the GT S is elevated above a GT is in the electronic tuning of the car’s chassis hardware, its set-up much closer to the Speed and Mulliner models than the GT and Azure. It means more expressive dynamic driver modes, with a degree of more slip angle available before the electronics step in. Or not, if you switch everything off. 

Identifying the new GT S will require you to spot the Blackline specification, which as the name suggests means plenty of external black trim from the grille to the smoked taillights and rear diffuser. Inside there’s a unique two-colour upholstery split with Dinamica fabric for the touch points (Bentley’s Alcantara trim). Unfortunately, piano black veneer trim is standard, but fortunately carbonfibre and plenty of other trim finishes are available as options. 

How much will the Continental GT S cost? Somewhere between the GT’s £202,400 and Speed £236,400 Speed. 

