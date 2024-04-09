Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Rimac to supply BMW with EV batteries

Croatian firm to supply batteries for the next-generation of electric BMWs due in 2025

by: Stuart Gallagher
9 Apr 2024
Vision Neue Klasse

The influence of Mate Rimac on the electric vehicle world continues, following the announcement that Rimac Technology – the specialist engineering division of the Rimac empire – has agreed a partnership with BMW to produce batteries for the German manufacturer’s electric vehicles. 

It is, according to 36 year old Rimac ‘the largest and most ambitious project the company has undertaken to date.’ This, remember, is a company that also owns Bugatti and counts Porsche and Hyundai as the two largest shareholders after its founder. 

The partnership will see the recently opened Rimac Campus in Zagreb develop and supply BMW with a next generation of battery pack for its forthcoming generation of all-electric vehicles, previewed by its Vision Neue Klasse concept cars. This will require Rimac to invest further in its manufacturing facility and install new automated production lines. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW currently sources its batteries for its electric vehicles such as the i4 M50 and i5 M60 from five global manufacturing sites, and has already committed to building new factories for its next-generation batteries in China, Mexico, the US and Hungary. This is on top of a new facility in Germany that will assemble batteries for BMW EVs built in its car plants in Munich, Dingolfing and Regensburg. 

The announcement from the two companies didn’t include any financial details or volumes Rimac will supply BMW with, nor did it go into detail as to the type of batteries Rimac will be producing on behalf of the German firm. 

BMW has described the batteries due to be fitted to the Neue Klasse range from 2025 as unique, using cylindrical cells that are smaller and more space efficient than the rectangular prismatic cells more commonly used today. It’s not been confirmed if Rimac will be responsible for the manufacture of these new types of battery cells. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric cars
Best electric cars 2024
Best cars

Best electric cars

There's a huge variety of electric cars on sale in 2024 – here are the best examples the breed
4 Apr 2024
New Porsche Taycan review: the new yardstick for premium EVs
Porsche Taycan facelift – front
Reviews

New Porsche Taycan review: the new yardstick for premium EVs

The new Taycan may look familiar, but don't be fooled – its performance, range and dynamics are next-gen
3 Apr 2024
Alpine's A290 electric hot hatch will be unveiled at Le Mans
Alpine A290 concept
News

Alpine's A290 electric hot hatch will be unveiled at Le Mans

Alpine will pull the covers off its A290 hot hatch on 13 June, coinciding with the 24 Hours of Le Mans
2 Apr 2024
The new Abarth 600e is a 237bhp hot electric crossover
Abarth 600e – front
News

The new Abarth 600e is a 237bhp hot electric crossover

Developed as a tribute to Abarth’s colourful racing history, the 600e is the firm's most powerful model to date
31 Mar 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

BMW M3 CS v Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA v Jaguar XE Project 8 – supersaloon specials go head-to-head
BMW M3 CS v Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA v Jaguar XE Project 8
Group tests

BMW M3 CS v Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA v Jaguar XE Project 8 – supersaloon specials go head-to-head

BMW’s M3 CS is so dazzlingly good that a regular head-to-head seemed inadequate. Instead we pit it against two icons, Alfa Romeo’s sublime Giulia GTA …
7 Apr 2024
Used car deals of the week
Main used car deals
Advice

Used car deals of the week

In this week's used car deals, we've sourced everything from a Toyota GT86 to a Porsche 911 GT3
5 Apr 2024
Toyota GT86 v GR86: how Toyota perfected the affordable sports car
Toyota GT86 v GR86 – front
Group tests

Toyota GT86 v GR86: how Toyota perfected the affordable sports car

The GT86 bucked all the usual sports car trends in 2012, then the GR86 honed that recipe to perfection
3 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content