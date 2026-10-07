BMW’s iX3 electric SUV family has grown. Not only are buyers set to be confronted by a sleeker iX4 coupe SUV variant, new M60 xDrive flagship versions of both models are also out of the traps.

The iX4 range is on sale now. Priced at a hefty £4,500 premium over the equivalent iX3, it’s just over £60,000 for the base 40 xDrive model. Prices for the M60 variants are yet to be confirmed.



We’ll start with the new BMW iX4, effectively an additional bodystyle for the iX3 that will roll off the same production line in Debrecen, Hungary. Leaving the keyboard warriors to debate the merits of applying the often jarring ‘coupe SUV’ formula to a Neue Klasse BMW model that hasn’t gained unanimous praise for its aesthetics thus far, we can say that the two models are identical back to their B-pillars. There, the roofline of the iX4 takes a downward turn mirroring what we’ve previously seen in cars like the BMW X4 and X6, which the German brand likes to label its ‘Sports Activity Coupes’.

The iX4 cabin is lifted wholesale from the iX3 with the same domineering 17.9-inch touchscreen display and the supplementary Panoramic iDrive driver’s display running in a continuous band along the base of the windscreen. The awkward steering wheel that could have been the victim of an axe attack is carried over, too.

Behind the front seats the impact of the swooping roofline is felt. BMW claims that its cell-to-pack battery design has allowed designers to keep any rear seat headroom reduction to a minimum. We’ll have to judge that later, but there’s no doubting the 30-litre drop in boot space to 490 litres or the 150-litre drop to 1600 litres with the seats down.