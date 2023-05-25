The new BMW M2 CS is just around the corner: here’s everything we know
The G87 M2 is a strong performer in standard guise, but the CS treatment is set to bring more focus still to the hot coupe
The CS badge is held in high esteem at evo, with the BMW M5 CS and first BMW M2 CS both coming out on top in evo Car of the Year. A reduction in weight, increase in power and a host of chassis tweaks aim to bring the underlying brilliance of an M car to the surface, and next in line for this treatment is the G87 M2 CS.
Thanks to a combination of spy shots and an official teaser released just ahead of its launch, we know that the forthcoming Porsche Cayman GT4 rival will sport more aggressive bodywork to work the air harder at speed, just like its predecessor. The new CS will sit low on a set of bespoke wheels, with its wider track covered by muscular arches and beefed up sills – the recent teaser also shows carbon ceramic brakes nestled behind those wheels. The front end is familiar to the standard car, aside from small splitter extensions jutting out from the bumper in a double-layered design. The sculpted bonnet vent that characterised the previous M2 CS won’t make a return here.
To balance out the aero modifications at the front, the new CS will adopt a ducktail spoiler moulded into the boot lid, similar to that of the M4 CSL. The combined effects of the new bodywork and lower ride height are expected to provide a tangible reduction in lift.
BMW’s S58 engine is well proven by now, finding a home in everything from the M2 and the M4 CSL. In the base M2, it now generates 473bhp and 406lb ft of torque but, as indicated by the 542bhp M4 CSL, the new car will have significant headroom to play with. The original M2 CS matched the M3 Competition of the time for output, which would put its successor at just over 500bhp. The M2 is currently offered with BMW’s Steptronic eight-speed torque converter automatic or a six-speed manual, but it’s unclear whether the latter will make an appearance in the track-orientated CS.
The current M2 is a surprisingly hefty machine for a compact coupe, but the CS is likely to trim a few kilos from its 1700kg kerb weight with a smattering of carbonfibre parts. With its stubby, wide-track stance, the standard car hides its mass well and the CS will augment this with more focused suspension hardware with tweaked geometry. Uprated brakes are also expected, so too are Michelin Cup 2 tyres in place of the standard Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.
The G87 BMW M2 CS is arriving earlier in the M2’s life cycle than previous cars to wear the badge, which have traditionally been run-out specials produced for a short period before the end of a model line. As such, BMW could be introducing the CS as a more mainstream variant than before, making it far easier to get your hands on one. Nevertheless, don’t expect to see much change from £90,000, with the standard car now starting from just shy of £70,000.