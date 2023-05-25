The new BMW M2 CS is just around the corner: here’s everything we know

The CS badge is held in high esteem at evo, with the BMW M5 CS and first BMW M2 CS both coming out on top in evo Car of the Year. A reduction in weight, increase in power and a host of chassis tweaks aim to bring the underlying brilliance of an M car to the surface, and next in line for this treatment is the G87 M2 CS.

Thanks to a combination of spy shots and an official teaser released just ahead of its launch, we know that the forthcoming Porsche Cayman GT4 rival will sport more aggressive bodywork to work the air harder at speed, just like its predecessor. The new CS will sit low on a set of bespoke wheels, with its wider track covered by muscular arches and beefed up sills – the recent teaser also shows carbon ceramic brakes nestled behind those wheels. The front end is familiar to the standard car, aside from small splitter extensions jutting out from the bumper in a double-layered design. The sculpted bonnet vent that characterised the previous M2 CS won’t make a return here.

To balance out the aero modifications at the front, the new CS will adopt a ducktail spoiler moulded into the boot lid, similar to that of the M4 CSL. The combined effects of the new bodywork and lower ride height are expected to provide a tangible reduction in lift.