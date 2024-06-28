Peugeot 508 PSE v Skoda Octavia vRS – fast family estates do battle

Put some energy into your driving and the body moves around more too, but the Bridgestone S005s dig in and find strong bite at the front, that initial roll bleeding into a suggestion of yaw to help you around corners. If you’re in the right gear and the engine is lit (not always the case, as the DSG sometimes ignores your requests for a downshift), you can feel the front diff pulling you tighter when you get on the throttle, the tyres nibbling at the surface as you power away. You can drive the Skoda like a big hot hatch, and it’ll thank you for it.

Finding the same sort of malleability and involvement in the 508 isn’t easy. Its extra weight means that the harder you push, the more it feels like you’re bullying the car around rather than working with it, and the ESC is quick to shut down any attempt to influence the balance with a sharp lift or a trailing brake. You can lean into the control of the dampers and cover ground quickly, but the handling is more prescriptive and simply not as much fun. ‘It feels like the car is being asked to do things it doesn’t want to do,’ says Taylor. ‘I didn’t find the powertrain particularly inspiring, and I didn’t enjoy driving it as much as the Skoda.’

There’s no doubt the 508 would be cracking to live with, particularly taking its electric-only range and running costs into account. It’s the faster of the two, the more visually interesting and it has a lovely sense of calmness and control at speed. It also offers more space than its Czech rival, if fewer clever storage solutions. But the Skoda is more enjoyable more of the time and for a whole lot less money, while nailing every base an estate car should. For my 180-mile commute, the Octavia’s are the keys I’d want in my hand.