Cupra Leon Estate 310 Fast Fleet test – six months in the 300bhp wagon

> Cupra Leon Estate VZ3 2024 review – Cupra’s rival to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

That isn’t to say the Leon Estate 310 is a bad car. It can cover ground at an astonishing rate, in all weathers, and this must be made clear. It offers all the usual infotainment trinkets buyers expect, and is never what you could call ugly to look at – although our car’s Graphene Grey paint looked dowdy in anything bar spotlessly clean condition and bright sunlight. In many ways our Leon did everything that was asked of it, and you might say, ‘Well, what’s the problem then?’ But often I felt I could have done the same journey with the same level of reward in a smaller-engined – and more practical – Octavia Estate, for example, and for a 306bhp fast estate at over £40,000 that shouldn’t be a thought that’s anywhere near the mind.

Dislikes? Standouts were the operating system, which it shares with all the VW Group cars of this generation and gets no more satisfying to use over time. The twin-clutch ’box could be irritating if left to its own devices, but the paddles were the usual tiny items. It also lacked refinement at times, with a surprising amount of road and wind noise, perhaps exacerbated by the open volume of an estate and the large, panoramic glass roof. Quite a few passengers commented on this, so it wasn’t just over-sensitive road-tester ears in play.

And so the final feeling is one of ambivalence. A decent car, but one lacking purpose and definition. Our new Born, meanwhile, is already garnering some praise, so it seems the world moves on, and in some cases the old ways should be left behind.

Date acquired February 2022 Duration of test 6 months Total test mileage 5901 Overall mpg 32.2 Costs £0 Purchase price £43,525 Value today c£27,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 303.