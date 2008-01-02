When the Panda 100HP was contemporary there were lots of very small cars, from C1s and Twingos to 107s and Kas. Today those models are no more, but not every car maker has given up on a sub-supermini model. Toyota, for example, announced a new Aygo last year, no longer a co-pro with Peugeot/Citroën though still made in the same Czech factory as its predecessors. Except it’s not just an Aygo, it’s an Aygo X, the new suffix marking a shift towards faux-SUV styling in an attempt to skate to the puck.

You’ll see from the pic above that it looks pretty chunky next to my weeny Panda, though the Aygo’s bulk is exaggerated by the 18-inch wheels that are standard on all but the base model. And I suspect it’s those big wheels that make the little Toyota a bit bumpy at times. In fact, in some circumstances I think it has a worse ride than the Panda, never a car famed for its Phantom-like pillowyness. The Panda’s biggest problem is that it’s bouncy, but the way it deals with individual holes and humps in the tarmac isn’t terrible, while the Aygo is less bucking bronco but too firm over small imperfections, which makes it seem restless in a different way.