I’m very happy to be behind the 911’s slim-rimmed steering wheel in this weather. These conditions ought to be the worst-case scenario in which to get to know a powerful rear-wheel-drive sports car, but the 911 puts you so intimately in touch with the road and gives such a clear picture of what each tyre is up to that you feel entirely at ease. Its Pirelli P Zeros are struggling a little for lateral grip and traction on this cold, sodden tarmac but their hold is lost and regained in such a predictable way that it’s never unnerving. Good all-round vision helps, and although the Gen 2 Carrera S is 44mm wider than the previous-generation Carrera, it still shrinks to fit the road. You always feel like you have space to play with.

From experience of driving the standard Carrera on similar roads in similar conditions, the S’s ride feels slightly more fractious, owing to its larger wheels (bigger in diameter by an inch, at 20/21 inches front/rear), but it’s still composed overall. All 992.2-gen 911s feature PASM adaptive dampers as standard and the Carrera S adopts damper hydraulics from the current GTS, with an S-specific retune. Toe-in geometry at the front has been adjusted and there’s a more direct steering ratio, which explains why the S feels keener to turn in than the more nose-led base Carrera. Porsche’s PTV+ (Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus) system, which combines inner-rear wheel braking with an electronic differential lock, helps too, and is standard on the S. Also helping justify the near £17,000 price hike over the Carrera are larger brakes (408mm front and 380mm rear discs, up from 350mm on both Carrera axles), and extra leather interior trim.

Based on this prologue in the Porsche, the AMG has its work cut out. But when I meet photographer Aston Parrott and senior staff writer Sam Jenkins at our rendezvous point, it looks ready to get to work. To my eyes it’s a handsome car in Spectral Blue paint, and purposeful too. Its interior is more expressive and overtly luxurious than the 911’s, although carbonfibre trim aside, it’s a little plasticky, and there are a few creaks and rattles when you’re on the move. There are occasional faint creaks from the 911 as well, but its interior is cleaner, less cluttered, more intuitive to use, and feels of higher quality too.