Mugen’s new Honda Civic Type R ramps up the noise, aggression and track performance

Mugen has set out to build the ultimate Honda Civic Type R – can it make our favourite hot hatch even better?

by: Yousuf Ashraf
8 Jan 2024
Mugen Honda Civic Type R

Of the current crop of hot hatchbacks, none are as poised, rewarding or exciting as the latest Honda Civic Type R. Can it be improved? Mugen seems to think so – the Japanese tuning firm has unveiled a series of upgrades for the FL5 Type R at the Tokyo Auto Salon, designed to tease out more performance from the package.

From the outside, there’s no mistaking the Mugen Type R for the base car. An enormous front splitter and side skirt extensions have been fitted to generate more downforce, working with a towering rear wing that replaces the standard item. 

Two aero kits are offered – Group A and an even more aggressive Group B setup, the latter adding a redesigned bonnet, front bumper, sills and wheelarch louvres. At the rear, the Type R’s triple exit exhaust has been replaced by a single-exit system, integrated into a new diffuser. The aero modifications have been designed using CFD, and are made from carbonfibre.

The bespoke exhaust system can be ordered in stainless steel or titanium to reduce weight, and Mugen has fitted forged 19-inch BBS wheels and a completely revised braking package at each corner. There’s also Mugen-specific suspension, tuned to work with the new alloys.

The FL5 Type R already has a stellar driving environment, with excellent ergonomics, tactile touchpoints and some of the best seats available at any price. Bravely, Mugen is throwing most of this away with a new steering wheel, bucket seats and a redesigned shift knob for the six-speed manual gearbox. A carbonfibre centre console also features. 

There’s no word on whether the Mugen upgrades will be available through one of the firm’s UK distributors, but if they are, customers should be able to purchase certain components individually or as part of the full package.

