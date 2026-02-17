The time when I chased the 193mph top speed of Nissan's secret weapon

My first taste of the R35 still sticks in my mind. Rather than Tokyo, selected international media were invited to the Nürburgring. It was 2007, approaching the height of the lap-time wars, and Nissan was clearly revelling in rattling the cages of the proud indigenous sports car makers. The launch itself was a drive of some late pre-production cars, plus many hours of engineering workshops to reveal the inner workings of this mysterious machine, rather as though a secret military weapon had suddenly been declassified. It really was a special moment.

We got to drive the development cars, surprisingly, alongside the GT‑R’s benchmark nemesis, the Gen 1 Porsche 997 Turbo. Wisely we weren’t let loose on the Nordschleife, but we had a few sessions on the Grand Prix circuit, which showed the GT‑R to be ballistically quick and quite unlike anything we’d driven before.

So keen was Nissan to showcase the breadth and reach of the R35’s performance that there were also dedicated road sessions. Once away from Nürburg we were encouraged to try a launch control start, and to explore the various modes for chassis and powertrain. Best of all we were then invited to drive the car as fast as we possibly could on a stretch of derestricted autobahn.

We were asked to switch into a dedicated GT‑R development car for the autobahn runs. I think it had a roll-cage and it was definitely hooked up to test equipment. In the passenger seat was a Nissan engineer, whose sole duty was to ride shotgun with a succession of feverishly excited international journalists as we each attempted to hit the GT‑R’s claimed top speed of 193mph.

I’m not sure how he had been selected. I’m guessing it was a punishment detail from Kazutoshi ‘Mr GT‑R’ Mizuno. I aborted my run at 186mph when a lorry lumbered into our path, but I know others – predictably the German media – made more determined efforts. The poor guy must have needed hosing out of the car by the end of the day. I think of him whenever I see an R35. I hope he doesn’t think of me.

This story was first featured in evo issue 327.