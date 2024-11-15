Jaguar's Porsche Taycan rival will wear this badge
Jaguar's four-door GT to take on the Porsche Taycan will get a new script and badging, revealed here
After years of speculation, Jaguar’s reinvention is just around the corner, and while the first signs of life came in the form of images of its forthcoming all-new four-door GT, we now have the marque’s rebrand to assess.
The leaper stays, the growler goes and the Jaguar script has been redesigned. That circular object, with the two opposing 'ying and yang' Js? The new centrecaps. Jaguars of the very near future will ‘copy nothing’, per the immortal words of founder Sir William Lyons. The designs will be bold, the thinking will be ‘unexpected and original’ and the brand character will be ‘fearlessly creative’. If you’re not sure what to make of it all, you’re not alone. We await the arrival of the new Design Vision Concept on December 2 but for now, we do have images of a prototype of the new four-door that’s set to take on the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Polestar 5.
What can we glean about the looks from this disguised model? Well, that silhouette is certainly distinctive, with the new high end model calling upon the less curvacious footnotes in the marque’s storied history. Think Mk7 and Mk10, rather than the sleek last-generation XJ and the original XF, though there’s a nice tapering rear window line to aid aero efficiency.
It’s definitely a cab rearward design too, in spite of that long nose not being designed to house a V8, V6, straight six, or indeed, any internally combusted cylinders at all. All electric it may be but there’s no mistaking that Jaguar mouth. Look closer however and it’s clear, that’s a dummy to throw us off the scent. Look closely from the side and we can see, those rear doors aren't large, suggesting they could open from the rear Rolls-Royce style.
Said to have already completed tens of thousands of miles of virtual and physical testing, the car uses a dedicated electric architecture, imaginatively named Jaguar Electric Architecture, or JEA for short. When it goes into production in 2026, this four-door GT will mark Jaguar’s rebirth as an all-electric luxury brand, set on producing higher end, higher priced cars in lower volumes. This follows the discontinuation of the outgoing lineup, including the F-Type, that concluded with the F-Pace.
We’re all extra curious to see this car of course, because it’s the direct follow up to what was a false dawn for Jaguar’s all electric era, the cancelled XJ EV. We’ll know more soon, first when Jaguar reveals the Design Vision Concept that’s to preview this car, at Miami Art Week on 2 December. The real deal, expected to cost from £90,000, will follow in short order, in 2026.