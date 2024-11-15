Jaguar's Porsche Taycan rival will wear this badge

After years of speculation, Jaguar’s reinvention is just around the corner, and while the first signs of life came in the form of images of its forthcoming all-new four-door GT, we now have the marque’s rebrand to assess.

The leaper stays, the growler goes and the Jaguar script has been redesigned. That circular object, with the two opposing 'ying and yang' Js? The new centrecaps. Jaguars of the very near future will ‘copy nothing’, per the immortal words of founder Sir William Lyons. The designs will be bold, the thinking will be ‘unexpected and original’ and the brand character will be ‘fearlessly creative’. If you’re not sure what to make of it all, you’re not alone. We await the arrival of the new Design Vision Concept on December 2 but for now, we do have images of a prototype of the new four-door that’s set to take on the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Polestar 5.

What can we glean about the looks from this disguised model? Well, that silhouette is certainly distinctive, with the new high end model calling upon the less curvacious footnotes in the marque’s storied history. Think Mk7 and Mk10, rather than the sleek last-generation XJ and the original XF, though there’s a nice tapering rear window line to aid aero efficiency.