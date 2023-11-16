Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Lamborghini has built an even more extreme Huracán STO

The new Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is about as close as you can get to a road-legal Super Trofeo race car, and it’s been built for one lucky customer

by: Yousuf Ashraf
16 Nov 2023
For some (very wealthy) clients, a series production supercar just isn’t exclusive or exciting enough. That’s why brands like Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche have specialised departments to build one-off models to exacting customer specs, and Lamborghini has joined the party with its own Ad Personam program. 

Its latest creation is called the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario, and despite the fiddly name, it has a very simple brief; to be the most extreme road-legal Lamborghini of the modern era, one to celebrate the Huracán as its decade-long production run comes to a close next year.

As the name implies, the new special is built around the Huracán STO – itself a feral, stripped-back supercar with motorsport DNA (STO is short for Super Trofeo Omologata, referencing Lamborghini’s one-make race series). There’s no word on whether the STO’s spectacular 631bhp 5.2-litre V10 has been modified for the Anniversario, but the base car isn’t exactly wanting for speed – it’s already more powerful than the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2. 

Instead, Lamborghini has developed the Anniversario’s aero and chassis hardware to make it harder, sharper and closer in ethos to the race car. Canards have been added to the front bumper, supplemented by a more steeply angled rear wing for extra downforce (for reference, the STO generates 420kg at 174mph in its high-downforce configuration). 

Motorsport-derived coilovers replace the base car’s adaptive dampers, too, with manually adjustable compression and rebound settings for both low and high speeds. These work with a new, specially developed Bridgestone tyre compound to ensure optimum track performance and durability. The upgrades have been developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse race engineers – a first for a road car project. 

Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario – rear8

The Anniversario wears a unique livery that draws heavily from the Lamborghini SC63 Le Mans car, with Verde Mantis bodywork set off against a black bonnet, roof and rear deck. The black and green theme continues inside, where the one-off has been fitted with a four-point harness and an aluminium roll bar. 

While the design and engineering possibilities of OEM-built one-offs are almost limitless, the cost is too; the Anniversary is likely to sit in an entirely different realm to the £260,012 base car.

