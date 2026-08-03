Almost exactly 10 years since the launch of the Aventador Miura Homage, Lamborghini has applied the same formula to its electrified V12 successor, the Revuelto. This time it marks the 60th anniversary of the V12 icon, and you'll be pleased to hear that twice as many examples will be made available to buyers... albeit, still just 99.

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Set to make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California later this month, the Revuelto Miura 60 Homage is a tasteful nod to the '60s supercar. Like the LP700-based Aventador Miura Homage, an ordinary Revuelto lies beneath it all, but there are numerous design changes inside and out.

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Primary changes come in the form of decals along the lower portion of the car to match the two-tone design of the Miura. These span the Revuelto's full length from the splitter to the sills aft of the rear wheels, and are available in gold and silver to match the wheels, changing depending on body colour and designed to reflect the combinations originally available on the Miura. Buyers are also able to work with Lamborghini to replicate combinations not pictured, just as long as they were available on the Miura from the factory.