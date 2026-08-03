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The Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60 Homage is the ultimate collector's V12

The iconic Lamborghini Miura is 60 this year, so to mark the occasion, its creator has transformed its latest V12 supercar into an ultra-exclusive special

by: Sam Jenkins
3 Aug 2026
Lamborghini Revuelto Miura11

Almost exactly 10 years since the launch of the Aventador Miura Homage, Lamborghini has applied the same formula to its electrified V12 successor, the Revuelto. This time it marks the 60th anniversary of the V12 icon, and you'll be pleased to hear that twice as many examples will be made available to buyers... albeit, still just 99.

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Set to make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California later this month, the Revuelto Miura 60 Homage is a tasteful nod to the '60s supercar. Like the LP700-based Aventador Miura Homage, an ordinary Revuelto lies beneath it all, but there are numerous design changes inside and out.

> Lamborghini Miura: How the original supercar was willed into existence

Primary changes come in the form of decals along the lower portion of the car to match the two-tone design of the Miura. These span the Revuelto's full length from the splitter to the sills aft of the rear wheels, and are available in gold and silver to match the wheels, changing depending on body colour and designed to reflect the combinations originally available on the Miura. Buyers are also able to work with Lamborghini to replicate combinations not pictured, just as long as they were available on the Miura from the factory.

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The Revuelto Miura Homage will be available in nine different colours as standard, all inspired by those on the Miura: Rosso Arancio, Arancio, Giallo, Verde Scandal, Verde Metallic, Blu Tahiti, Blu Notte, Nero Noctis and Bianco Monocerus. Each car is adorned with a 'Miura 60' logo on the lower sill towards the rear, with a black Lamborghini badge matching not only black brake calipers and exhaust tips, but also the darkened badge originally featured on the Miura.

Lamborghini Revuelto Miura11

The cabin receives some attention too, with tan Classica leather and retro 'cannelloni' seat and door card inserts all a nod to the past. The bulkhead gets extended leather upholstery too, finished with an embroidered 'Miura 60' logo in pride of place at the centre of it all. Just like all special edition Aventadors, there's a carbonfibre plaque mounted to the dash top denoting its limited edition status.

These changes come courtesy of the marque's internal Ad Personam program with help from Centro Stile, its in-house design department. Company chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said: 'The combination of heritage-inspired liveries, exclusive Ad Personam details and production limited to just 99 examples expresses the connection between our heritage and the virtually limitless personalization capabilities that define Lamborghini.'

Lamborghini Revuelto Miura11

There are no performance upgrades as part of the Miura Homage package, but with a 6.5-litre V12 and three electric motors producing 1001bhp as standard, that’s probably not necessary – for reference, that’s a whole 651bhp more than the Miura had. For the few that are looking for more performance though, there's always the incoming Revuelto SV...

There's no pricing information available for the Revuelto Miura 60 Homage, but with the base Revuelto costing not far from £500,000, expect a sizable increase over that. Just 99 examples will be made in total, twice the number of Aventador Miura Homage editions sold a decade prior.

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