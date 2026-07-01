Filed under ‘cars you didn’t realise were still on sale,’ is the Land Rover Discovery 5 and JLR has added a new edition model to remind you it’s still hanging on. Meet the Discovery Landmark Edition.

We’re not talking revolutionary changes or a significant update here. Landmark is a new specification tier that features a new Tasman Blue paint hue, inspired by the Clearwater Blue paint of the original from 1989.

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You’ll note a Landmark by logos on the front tread plates, centre console and the circular insert in the B-pillar. It also features in the puddle lights. The brightwork isn’t so bright, with the grille, side vents and Discovery script in Graphite Atlas. Inside there’s plenty of brushed aluminium and logo’d detailing but more importantly, a panoramic sunroof and centre console fridge are standard fit.

The Landmark sits between the S at the bottom the range, that’s the Discovery at its most austere and utilitarian (but still obviously very well equipped) and the Tempest, which comes with a matte finish with Petra Copper details, 22-inch wheels and Windsor leather. The Discovery can now only be had with the 345bhp D350 3-litre straight-six mild hybrid diesel engine in the UK. The Discovery S starts from £69,540, while the Landmark starts from £75,860 and the Tempest from a sturdy £83,940.

The Discovery isn’t long for this world in its current form and JLR needs to make a tough decision on whether there’s a market for it. The move upmarket and controversial styling pushed many buyers away at its launch in 2017. Two years later, those buyers were then shown a car with more in common with the Discoverys they knew and loved: the (now not-so) new Defender. It then proceeded to line JLR’s pockets with gold and chew through what remaining volume the Discovery had left.

It’s not the only hanger-on, mind. Volvo’s current XC90 is still very much closely related to the generation that launched over 10 years ago in 2015. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi however, are all on the cusp of introducing refreshed or all-new versions of their GLE, X5 and Q7 SUVs.