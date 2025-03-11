This is the new 402bhp Lexus RZ 550e F-Sport and no, a slightly anonymous crossover wouldn’t have been our first car of choice, or likely yours, with which to debut a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N-style ‘gearbox’, but here we are. Revealed as the first of three new EVs Lexus will launch over the next 12 months, the RZ 550e is a heavily-revised, higher-performance tech fest version of its RZ crossover EV, that also features Lexus’ long-in-development steer-by-wire tech in production form for the first time. From the power, to the steering, to the gears, there’s interesting stuff here, so let’s dive in.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The RZ, Lexus’s large-ish electric SUV, debuted in 2023 as Lexus’s first dedicated electric car. This potent RZ 550e F-Sport flagship will lead an updated range when it goes on sale at the end of 2025. If you’re thinking it was a bit soon for an update, consider that the RZ shares its e-TNGA underpinning with the famously underdone Toyota bZ4x, that’s also being revised. Significant powertrain updates include a battery size increase to 77kWh and a new, more potent and efficient, eAxle. Though not yet homologated, range is said to be up by as much as 62 miles, which would in theory make the new entry-level car, the RZ350e, a 359-mile capable car.

Lexus ‘Interactive Manual Drive’ – another EV with simulated gears

The RZ 550e has two electric motors combining to produce that heady 402bhp figure, not far from the kind we saw from Lexus’s earliest M-car rivaling V8-engined F cars. That power is continuously modulated front to rear via a revised Direct4 all-wheel-drive system, which varies the motive distribution front to rear, between 60:40 and 0:100 in acceleration, and between 80:20 and 0:100 in cornering. But what about those ‘gears’?