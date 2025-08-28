Lotus cuts 550 jobs as Hethel closure feels inevitable

Lotus has confirmed it is to make an additional 550 staff redundant at its Hethel factory in Norfolk, with a source close to the matter suggesting this could rise to 700, which would leave around 300 people at the home of the British sports car brand founded by Colin Chapman.

The news was broken to staff in a company-wide meeting on Thursday 28 August and follows the recent departure of Vice President of Lotus Cars Mat Windle and last month’s news that Geely, Lotus’s owners, was planning to close Hethel until the Government stepped in. In a statement released to evo, Lotus said: “Following a review of Lotus Cars business objectives in line with the current market conditions, the company has announced a restructuring proposal, which anticipates a reduction of up to 550 roles across the business in the UK.”

Lotus saw an initial upturn in fortunes when Geely took a 51 per cent stake in the brand in 2017, which not only saw it develop a heavily revised version of the Evora to create the Emira, but decide to step into the electric hypercar market. Through Lotus Technology, the Chinese arm of Lotus controlled 100 per cent by Geely, the brand also launched the electric Eletre SUV and Emeya GT-saloon. Unfortunately for Lotus all four models have been commercial failures, leaving the brand with huge expenses and debt it can no longer service.