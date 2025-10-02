Think restomod and inevitably US-based Singer springs to mind, its Porsche 911s having cemented themselves at the top of the resto-tree for more than a decade. There are others, of course, from Kimera’s rather lovely Lancia 037 tribute to pretty much everything that Alfaholics produces, not forgetting the Eagle Lightweight E-types. And now there’s a new contender for a place in the top flight of restomods. Introducing the Encor Series 1, an update of a late-1990s modern classic, inspired by an ice-cool 1970s icon.

This lithe, light wedge – under 1200kg is the target weight – is a homage to the original S1 Lotus Esprit. It’s designed and manufactured by Encor, a UK start-up with backing from a company you’ve never heard of, Skyships, though if you’re fortunate enough to have been in a Pagani or Koenigsegg you’ll have experienced their expertise in the electronic controls, systems and equipment world.

Encor’s first car is based on the late-’90s Esprit V8 and has a projected power-to-weight ratio of c340bhp per ton. It’ll cost £430,000 plus a donor V8 Esprit (£30,000-60,000) and taxes. Don’t expect change from £500,000.

If that price has caused you to take a sharp intake of breath, you certainly won’t be alone. But this is a car for that other world where the garage is already full with everything you care to mention and a model such as this is an addition to an already eclectic fleet and rarely a replacement.

For those who want to get off the treadmill of spiralling horsepower/performance and are looking for an alternative to the latest must-have all-singing all-dancing supercar, this is something different, something very bespoke, to be appreciated by those who know. Don’t expect the supercar spotters to know what it is. That’s the point.