Maserati's GranCabrio Folgore is an electric drop-top with MC12 power

Just like Maserati's impressive GranTurismo coupe, the GranCabrio drop-top has now been given the all-electric Folgore treatment. Sitting alongside a sole V6-powered internal combustion variant in the lineup, the model shares many of the coupe’s specifications, and earns the title of the first open-top GT to be powered by electric motors. Prices start from £185,610 in the UK, £16,145 more than the V6-powered Trofeo.

Like the coupe, the GranCabrio shares its underlying structure with its petrol-powered counterpart, populating various voids in the chassis with a t-shaped battery pack and three electric motors. The battery pack runs the length of the cabin and spreads across the front footwells, with a taller stacked section mounted ahead of the rear axle. The Folgore has a battery capacity of 92.5kWh in total, 4.5kWh less than found in the new Porsche Taycan with its larger battery option. It will also have a similar 800V electrical system to the Porsche, which facilitates up to 270kW DC charging at compatible stations. Maserati’s quoting a WLTP-certified range of 278 miles, quite some way off the new Taycan Turbo S with its 391-mile estimate.

The innovative triple-motor layout has also been carried across from the coupe, powering their respective axles independently without a physical connection between them. The three motors have been designed and built in-house, and are each capable of producing 300kW (394bhp) for a combined total of 1190bhp. This figure isn’t quite representative, though, as the battery has a maximum discharge capability of 610kW (806bhp), so translates to a peak power of 750bhp at the wheels, a near-identical output to the marque's iconic MC12 Versione Corse racer – torque is capped at 996lb ft.

While these output figures seem impressive, the GranCabrio Folgore has to manage an awful lot of weight. At 2340kg, it's a staggering 445kg heavier than the V6 GranCabrio Trofeo. The GranTurismo Folgore coupe weighs in at 2260kg, so while it's far from lightweight, it weighs 80kg less than its new convertible sibling. Considering this shocking weight figure, performance figures are impressive, with the 0-62mph sprint said to happen eight tenths sooner than the V6 Trofeo at 2.8sec with top speed at 180mph – the combustion-powered Trofeo manages 196mph flat-out.

The Folgore joins the V6-powered GranCabrio Trofeo, which sends 542bhp to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the Folgore, the IC’s fully-variable all-wheel drive system is all mechanical, while still being capable of varying power between the axles depending on the selected drive mode. It can also decouple the front driveshafts completely, making it purely rear-wheel drive.

The V6 engine itself is a development of Maserati’s Nettuno engine, which features cutting-edge tech like pre-combustion chambers that increase both efficiency and power. Despite the loss of two-cylinders compared to the previous GranCabrio, both V6 models produce more power and significantly more torque than before, which will yield benefits against the stop watch.

At £185,610, UK buyers pay a £16,145 premium for the all-electric Folgore over its combustion-powered counterpart, with options bringing it closer to the £200,000 mark. Petrol-powered GranTurismos are already on the road, with the first closed-roof Folgore just around the corner. First GranCabrio Folgore examples are expected to hit the road before the end of the year.