News

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo convertible targets Ferrari Roma Spider customers

Maserati has lifted the top on its latest GranTurismo GT, targeting Ferrari and Bentley with the convertible GranCabrio version

by: Sam Jenkins
29 Feb 2024
2024 Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo11

While deliveries of the new GranTurismo are only just getting started, Maserati has already launched the drop-top GranCabrio variant to rival the likes of the Ferrari Roma Spider and Bentley Continental GTC. Exact UK pricing will be announced at a later date, but the model is available to order now with prices expected to start from around £170,000.

The Maserati GranCabrio will follow in the footsteps of its coupe sibling, offering the same underpinnings, overall design and trim structure. As with the GranTurismo, only the Trofeo range-topper will be available at launch, with a 750bhp Folgore EV variant to come – unlike the coupe, there will be no entry-level Modena variant.

> Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo 2024 review

At its core is the same 3-litre twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 as is found in the coupe, sending an identical 542bhp and 479lb ft of torque to all four wheels for a 196mph top speed and 3.6sec 0-62mph, a tenth slower than the hardtop – the sole transmission option is the familiar eight-speed automatic. For reference, Ferrari’s Roma Spider produces 611bhp from its V8, achieving a lower 3.4sec 0-62mph time.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo11

As with virtually all models of this kind, the removal of the roof calls for some structural strengthening to maintain safety and rigidity. With this model line having been developed with the drop-top in mind from the outset, though, these measures shouldn’t be as drastic as with the GranCabrio’s predecessor, helping keep weight gain to a minimum. Maserati hasn’t disclosed weight figures, but expect an increase on the coupe’s 1795kg figure regardless.

Aside from the addition of its folding soft-top (available in five colours), design is identical to the GranTurismo coupe inside and out, with its roof mechanism operated from the central touch display. The mechanism will automatically stow in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph, with standard neck warmers and an optional wind stopper designed to make the open-air experience as pleasant as possible.

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo is available to order now in the UK with prices starting from around £170,000.

