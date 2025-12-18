Three-spoke wheels killed Saab and they're coming for Maserati next

Earlier this year Maserati’s overlords at Stellantis wrote off a big chunk of already-spent development money, somehow widely misreported as future cash being withheld. To get specific, Doug Ostermann, Stellantis’s chief financial officer, said there was 1.8 billion euros ‘in write downs of capitalised platforms and goodwill intangibles for Maserati’.

In other words, hey, we spent this dough but we ain’t ever seeing it back, and you can tell that to your buddies at the tax office, capeesh? Assuming Doug Ostermann speaks like a New Yorker in an ’80s movie, which, I’m pretty certain, he does not.

The most obvious fallout from this announcement is the cancellation of the all-electric MC20 Folgore, which, though almost ready to go, faced sales projections so dismal it was cheaper simply to throw it in the bin than let it become welded to showroom floors.

As Maserati is now discovering, EVs can be great as smooth and brisk everyday transport, but when it comes to second or third cars saved for weekends and fun times, customers still prefer something that goes WAAUUUM! when you start it.

You might think it a great shame, and rather humiliating, that such a storied name took a cash-stuffed opportunity and wasted it. You may recall the company’s past glories and think it deserves a lot better than this. Fangio drove for Maserati, for God’s sake. So did Ascari and Moss.

Think of those brilliant Maserati grand tourers of the 1960s and ’70s; remember how good the 3200GT looked with its distinctive rear lamps; reflect on how often you still browse last-gen Quattroportes for sale. You might wistfully think that Maserati is a brilliant company and hope that it can find a way back to the love and respect it deserves.