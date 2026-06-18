Maserati has given its lineup an overhaul for 2026, and the Porsche Macan-rivalling Grecale SUV hasn’t missed out. The model’s design has been updated in-line with the marque’s new MCPura flagship inside and out, and there’s even been a significant update to the powertrains on offer to further boost its appeal.

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The Grecale range still consists of a mild-hybrid 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder in the standard car and Modena, with power outputs unchanged at 296bhp and 325bhp respectively. The range-topping 3-litre turbocharged V6-powered Trofeo has received a power bump to 542bhp, though, making it significantly more powerful than any combustion-powered Porsche Macan on sale now the Turbo has been discontinued. The 0-62mph sprint takes 3.8sec, with top speed at 177mph.

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One complaint levelled at the pre-facelift car was that you’d need to fork out over £100,000 to get the V6 in the Trofeo model, but Maserati has devised a solution. Pricing is yet to be announced, but soon you’ll be able to buy a cheaper ‘Modena V6’ model with the same 3-litre unit at a lower 385bhp output to eclipse the power offering of the £67,905 Porsche Macan S. The all-electric Grecale Folgore model has also been given an update, and while output remains at 542bhp, a new active front grille and front-axle disconnect tech are said to improve efficiency.

The Grecale’s silhouette is untouched, but Maserati has made modest tweaks to bring it more in-line with the rest of the range, led by the design of the flagship MCPura supercar. Maserati says it’s given the SUV its aggressive ‘shark nose’ front end, with a remodelled, flatter front grille and aero changes to improve efficiency.

There are design changes inside too, with the steering wheel now flat-bottomed, and gear selection possible from park via the column-mounted paddles. Maserati has swapped the cheap-feeling, plastic gear selection controls for metal, backlit alternatives, which is a promising step towards making the Grecale feel worth the price you pay.

The new Maserati Grecale will go on sale later this year, and while UK pricing is still unconfirmed, expect to pay from around £65,000 for the entry-level four-cylinder car.