Maserati has revealed its updated GranTurismo and GranCabrio grand tourers, arriving to take on renewed opposition from Ferrari’s Amalfi, Aston Martin’s DB12 S and Bentley’s Continental GT. It features more comprehensive changes than we saw in the transition from the MC20 to its replacement, the MCPura, with more significantly upgraded designs inside and out, increased performance and new features.

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In terms of its design, the biggest changes are at the front, where the grille and flanking vents have almost been integrated, save for a web of carbonfibre outlining a more angular, MCPura-esque take on the traditional Maserati grille shape. On the electric Folgore version, the flanking vents are panels featuring three horizontal strakes. This is a deliberately more aggressive but (Maserati says) still elegant look inspired by the MCXtrema track car and the MCPura supercar. At the back, you can now specify clear-lens lights. New trident wheels, also inspired by the MCPura, bring an extra 10mm to the track width.

Maserati has been keen to emphasise how it’s growing its Fuoriserie customisation arm, with one in every four GranTurismo buyers now personalising their car in some way or another. To this end, customisation options are being expanded, with seven new colours: Matte Green Jupiter, Blu Denim, Matte or Gloss Bronzo, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto and Oro Lirico.

Under the bonnet, the range of Nettuno engines remains the same, though the Trofeo model receives a bump in power, up to 581bhp from 542bhp, to further distance it from the Modena version, which stays at 483bhp. Torque is unchanged, at 479lb ft for the Trofeo and 443lb ft for the Modena, though it does arrive 500rpm sooner, at 2500rpm. Despite its extra power, the 0-62mph sprint for the Trofeo remains the same at 3.5sec, as is the 198mph top speed.