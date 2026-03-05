New Maserati GranTurismo revealed – GT car updated to face Aston Martin DB12 S and Ferrari Amalfi
Maserati’s iconic grand tourer launched in 2022 and is getting a nip and tuck three years on, with more power, a tweaked face and an off-road mode
Maserati has revealed its updated GranTurismo and GranCabrio grand tourers, arriving to take on renewed opposition from Ferrari’s Amalfi, Aston Martin’s DB12 S and Bentley’s Continental GT. It features more comprehensive changes than we saw in the transition from the MC20 to its replacement, the MCPura, with more significantly upgraded designs inside and out, increased performance and new features.
In terms of its design, the biggest changes are at the front, where the grille and flanking vents have almost been integrated, save for a web of carbonfibre outlining a more angular, MCPura-esque take on the traditional Maserati grille shape. On the electric Folgore version, the flanking vents are panels featuring three horizontal strakes. This is a deliberately more aggressive but (Maserati says) still elegant look inspired by the MCXtrema track car and the MCPura supercar. At the back, you can now specify clear-lens lights. New trident wheels, also inspired by the MCPura, bring an extra 10mm to the track width.
Maserati has been keen to emphasise how it’s growing its Fuoriserie customisation arm, with one in every four GranTurismo buyers now personalising their car in some way or another. To this end, customisation options are being expanded, with seven new colours: Matte Green Jupiter, Blu Denim, Matte or Gloss Bronzo, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto and Oro Lirico.
Under the bonnet, the range of Nettuno engines remains the same, though the Trofeo model receives a bump in power, up to 581bhp from 542bhp, to further distance it from the Modena version, which stays at 483bhp. Torque is unchanged, at 479lb ft for the Trofeo and 443lb ft for the Modena, though it does arrive 500rpm sooner, at 2500rpm. Despite its extra power, the 0-62mph sprint for the Trofeo remains the same at 3.5sec, as is the 198mph top speed.
Maserati has achieved the power increase by moderately increasing boost in the engine management software and extending the torque curve through the revs, allowing for a less restricted-feeling top end. Head of engineering Davide Danesin said that you’ll ‘need to watch out for the limiter’, so enthusiastically does the GranTurimo Trofeo’s Nettuno now reach for its red line.
The GranTurismo Folgore variant’s tri-motor electric powertrain gets an update too, now with the ability to decouple the front wheels to improve efficiency. The result is a bump in the claimed range of some 55 miles, to 335 miles. Exactly what the benefit will be in the real world, we’re not sure, but anything over the c200 miles the Folgore manages currently will be a bonus.
No dynamic changes have been mentioned specifically, though there is a new feature. Country Mode – which is not available on the Trofeo or Folgore – sees the standard-fit air suspension raise the ride height by 25mm. The engine and transmission are also tuned to work in concert with a mode that is designed for rougher roads with limited ground clearance. Sounds like this continent-crossing super GT now has an off-road mode…
Maserati has made some changes to the cabin of the GranTurismo too. On the positive side, what were irritating drive select ‘buttons’ are now more tactile, distinctive toggles. Still not an ideal solution but a moderate improvement. The steering wheel too has been updated with a flat top and bottom. There’s a new digital clock with increased functionality, but which retains a sense of quality and tactility with a metal outer trim ring. Maserati’s UI visuals have also been updated to look more modern and improve clarity.
Another new, common-sense update to the GranTurismo is the ability to use the paddles to swap between forward and reverse drive modes when manoeuvring at low speeds, saving you from the irritation of constantly needing to reach for the aforementioned toggles on the centre console.
More changes for the GranTurismo are on the way in the future, with CEO Santo Ficili confirming they are ‘imagining’ an evolution of the GranTurismo in the racing world and therefore, potentially, a more potent, focused road-faring variant. Return of the MC Stradale? That’d be fun. Maserati’s updated GranTurismo is available to order now.