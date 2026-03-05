Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Maserati GranTurismo revealed – GT car updated to face Aston Martin DB12 S and Ferrari Amalfi

Maserati’s iconic grand tourer launched in 2022 and is getting a nip and tuck three years on, with more power, a tweaked face and an off-road mode

by: Ethan Jupp
18 Jun 2026
Maserati GranTurismo rear8

Maserati has revealed its updated GranTurismo and GranCabrio grand tourers, arriving to take on renewed opposition from Ferrari’s Amalfi, Aston Martin’s DB12 S and Bentley’s Continental GT. It features more comprehensive changes than we saw in the transition from the MC20 to its replacement, the MCPura, with more significantly upgraded designs inside and out, increased performance and new features.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of its design, the biggest changes are at the front, where the grille and flanking vents have almost been integrated, save for a web of carbonfibre outlining a more angular, MCPura-esque take on the traditional Maserati grille shape. On the electric Folgore version, the flanking vents are panels featuring three horizontal strakes. This is a deliberately more aggressive but (Maserati says) still elegant look inspired by the MCXtrema track car and the MCPura supercar. At the back, you can now specify clear-lens lights. New trident wheels, also inspired by the MCPura, bring an extra 10mm to the track width. 

Maserati has been keen to emphasise how it’s growing its Fuoriserie customisation arm, with one in every four GranTurismo buyers now personalising their car in some way or another. To this end, customisation options are being expanded, with seven new colours: Matte Green Jupiter, Blu Denim, Matte or Gloss Bronzo, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto and Oro Lirico.

Maserati GranTurismo rear8

Under the bonnet, the range of Nettuno engines remains the same, though the Trofeo model receives a bump in power, up to 581bhp from 542bhp, to further distance it from the Modena version, which stays at 483bhp. Torque is unchanged, at 479lb ft for the Trofeo and 443lb ft for the Modena, though it does arrive 500rpm sooner, at 2500rpm. Despite its extra power, the 0-62mph sprint for the Trofeo remains the same at 3.5sec, as is the 198mph top speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Maserati has achieved the power increase by moderately increasing boost in the engine management software and extending the torque curve through the revs, allowing for a less restricted-feeling top end. Head of engineering Davide Danesin said that you’ll ‘need to watch out for the limiter’, so enthusiastically does the GranTurimo Trofeo’s Nettuno now reach for its red line.

The GranTurismo Folgore variant’s tri-motor electric powertrain gets an update too, now with the ability to decouple the front wheels to improve efficiency. The result is a bump in the claimed range of some 55 miles, to 335 miles. Exactly what the benefit will be in the real world, we’re not sure, but anything over the c200 miles the Folgore manages currently will be a bonus.

No dynamic changes have been mentioned specifically, though there is a new feature. Country Mode – which is not available on the Trofeo or Folgore – sees the standard-fit air suspension raise the ride height by 25mm. The engine and transmission are also tuned to work in concert with a mode that is designed for rougher roads with limited ground clearance. Sounds like this continent-crossing super GT now has an off-road mode…

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore front8

Maserati has made some changes to the cabin of the GranTurismo too. On the positive side, what were irritating drive select ‘buttons’ are now more tactile, distinctive toggles. Still not an ideal solution but a moderate improvement. The steering wheel too has been updated with a flat top and bottom. There’s a new digital clock with increased functionality, but which retains a sense of quality and tactility with a metal outer trim ring. Maserati’s UI visuals have also been updated to look more modern and improve clarity.

Another new, common-sense update to the GranTurismo is the ability to use the paddles to swap between forward and reverse drive modes when manoeuvring at low speeds, saving you from the irritation of constantly needing to reach for the aforementioned toggles on the centre console.

More changes for the GranTurismo are on the way in the future, with CEO Santo Ficili confirming they are ‘imagining’ an evolution of the GranTurismo in the racing world and therefore, potentially, a more potent, focused road-faring variant. Return of the MC Stradale? That’d be fun. Maserati’s updated GranTurismo is available to order now.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Three-spoke wheels killed Saab and they're coming for Maserati next
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore
Opinion

Three-spoke wheels killed Saab and they're coming for Maserati next

'I cannot overstate this enough, three-spoke wheels are aboslutely terrible.'
18 Dec 2025
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo 2025 review – should Bentley be worried?
Maserati GranTurismo
Reviews

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo 2025 review – should Bentley be worried?

A brutally effective powertrain, an accomplished chassis and stunning looks make the GranTurismo Trofeo a desirable grand tourer, although it’s not pe…
19 Sep 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The Peugeot 208 GTi is back: we've had a first look at the new £35k hot hatch
Peugeot 208 GTi
News

The Peugeot 208 GTi is back: we've had a first look at the new £35k hot hatch

Peugeot’s new electric hot hatch has been shown at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours, and UK pricing has come with it. Here are all the details
16 Jun 2026
One last drive in the world's best hot hatch – goodbye to Honda's Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition
Features

One last drive in the world's best hot hatch – goodbye to Honda's Civic Type R

It's one of the very best hot hatches ever made but now production has ended we say an emotional goodbye to Honda's Civic Type R with an epic drive
15 Jun 2026
Maserati MCPura Cielo v Porsche 911 Targa GTS v Morgan Supersport – plucky Brit takes on Germany and Italy
Morgan v Maserati v Porsche
Group tests

Maserati MCPura Cielo v Porsche 911 Targa GTS v Morgan Supersport – plucky Brit takes on Germany and Italy

The variety of convertible cars on sale at the moment is enormous. These three are vastly different but all are some of the best to drive
14 Jun 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content