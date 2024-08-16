The Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale is a stripped back, aero-honed Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival

The Maserati MC20 is one of the most visceral and thrilling supercars on sale right now, as attested by its 2022 evo Car of the Year victory. We didn’t think there was much room to make it more exciting, but with the launch of a new GT2 Stradale version, Maserati aims to do just that.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unveiled at The Quail in California, the GT2 Stradale is a track-focused 911 GT3 RS rival that takes inspiration from Maserati’s MC20-based GT2 race car. As part of the makeover, Maserati has applied an extensive aero package, a more powerful twin-turbo V6 and chassis tweaks to unlock more performance on a circuit, albeit while maintaining a level of road usability.

The GT2 Stradale gets a host of bodywork modifications that take cues from the GT2 racer, starting with a new front bumper. The lower fascia is much more aggressive, with reprofiled intake vents and a deeper splitter finished in carbon. The new vented bonnet is carbon too, flanked by outlets above the front wheels to relieve air pressure inside the arches and reduce lift.

New carbon intake pods have been fitted to feed more air to the engine, too, with a large rear wing on swan neck supports dominating the rear end. This works in conjunction with a lip spoiler and a redesigned carbon diffuser to keep the GT2 planted at speed.