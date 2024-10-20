Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long term tests

Mazda MX-5 2.0 Fast Fleet test – 12 months in the featherweight roadster

With our latest Mazda MX-5 having departed from the Fast Fleet, we examine why it still stands out from the crowd

by: Sam Jenkins
20 Oct 2024
evo Fast Fleet Mazda MX-520

Twelve months and almost 8000 miles since we were handed its key, time is up for the Fast Fleet MX‑5. It’s actually the fifth Mk4 MX-5 we’ve run here at evo, but we make no apologies for sporadically returning to this generation of Mazda’s roadster as it steadily evolves, because while there are cars that are much more capable and considerably more practical, the MX‑5 offers an all-round package that very little else can match, as this latest 2.0 GT Sport Tech model has confirmed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Having become accustomed to my C63 AMG’s incredible long-distance comfort and torque-rich V8, jumping into an MX‑5 required a change of mindset. The low weight, peppy naturally aspirated four-cylinder and manual gearbox were no cause for concern, but I did have my reservations about using such a pared-back machine every day, particularly for longer journeys.

> Toyota GR86 v BBR Mazda MX-5: supercharged drop-top battles sports coupe

These misgivings soon vanished, though, as the MX‑5 charm quickly worked its magic. The appeal of the package’s simplicity is something that really can’t be overstated, with little more than a ‘DSC off’ button standing between the driver and the car in its purest form. And while it’s undoubtedly compact, the cabin suited me perfectly, its seats proving among the most comfortable I’ve sampled for long stints. In fact, there are full-size SUVs that I’ve found less comfortable…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Group tests
In-depth reviews
Review
Reviews

Despite VX22 KHE’s factory-fitted lowering springs and Bilstein dampers, ride quality was never an issue, either. The set-up allows for a surprising amount of roll, but this only makes the MX‑5 more capable, boosting grip (even in the wet) without compromising composure. 

evo Fast Fleet Mazda MX-520

While perhaps a little underpowered in today’s world of 400bhp hot hatches, the MX‑5’s 181bhp engine is wonderfully pure, thriving on revs and offering truly accessible performance at all times. Too often we find it difficult to exploit modern performance cars on the road, but the MX‑5 doesn’t suffer the same fate. Drive near its limit and you’ll have little worry about falling under the wrath of the law, as you’ll still be travelling at sane speeds.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You also needn’t worry about significant damage to your bank balance. Economy is hardly a key evo metric, but even though I very rarely drove the Mazda for efficiency, I still never saw the mpg average fall much lower than the mid-40s – quite incredible given the entertainment on offer, and a testament to the car’s small frontal area, low weight (1073kg on our scales) and skinny tyres. 

evo Fast Fleet Mazda MX-520

That minimal mass also proved its worth through the lack of maintenance required during our time with the car. Granted, a 10,000-mile odometer reading isn’t high, but with KHE having seen considerable track use in our hands and having endured numerous tests while on Mazda’s general press fleet before that, it’s held up well. Short drives, thousand-mile road trips to Europe and plenty of winter driving in snow and ice aren’t easy on any car, but the MX‑5 took it all in its stride. A recent check-up noted only minor brake wear, but this didn’t require immediate action. Such light use of consumables combined with unwavering reliability is a combination that’s not to be sniffed at.

So despite my love for exotic powertrains, cutting-edge tech and sumptuous GTs, the MX‑5 will be a car I sorely miss. In fact, if I hadn’t taken the plunge on the C63, I suspect I would be considering spending my own money on one. Unlike many of its kind, the MX‑5 looks to be sticking around for some time yet, but when its final day eventually comes, it will be a particularly sad one.

Date acquiredJuly 2022
Duration of test12 months
Total test mileage7807
Overall mpg43.1
Total costs£192 (service)
Purchase price£32,430
Value today£22,300

This story was first featured in evo issue 317.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 revealed: 992.2 adds S/T and RS knowhow
2025 Porsche 911 GT3 front
News

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 revealed: 992.2 adds S/T and RS knowhow

Back seats and Isofix may now be on the new GT3’s menu, but crucially, the howling 503bhp 9000rpm flat six and manual option remain
18 Oct 2024
New Ferrari F80 hypercar: £3.1m LaFerrari successor with 1184bhp V6 hybrid
Ferrari F80
News

New Ferrari F80 hypercar: £3.1m LaFerrari successor with 1184bhp V6 hybrid

Inspired by motorsport and with the highest output of any road-going Ferrari, Maranello’s new F80 flagship tackles the McLaren W1 head-on. Watch the v…
19 Oct 2024
Best car tyres 2024: evo performance tyre test
2024 evo Tyre Test
Features

Best car tyres 2024: evo performance tyre test

Want to fit the very best tyres to your performance car? The annual evo Tyre Test identifies the cream of the current crop
17 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content