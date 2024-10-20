Mazda MX-5 2.0 Fast Fleet test – 12 months in the featherweight roadster
With our latest Mazda MX-5 having departed from the Fast Fleet, we examine why it still stands out from the crowd
Twelve months and almost 8000 miles since we were handed its key, time is up for the Fast Fleet MX‑5. It’s actually the fifth Mk4 MX-5 we’ve run here at evo, but we make no apologies for sporadically returning to this generation of Mazda’s roadster as it steadily evolves, because while there are cars that are much more capable and considerably more practical, the MX‑5 offers an all-round package that very little else can match, as this latest 2.0 GT Sport Tech model has confirmed.
Having become accustomed to my C63 AMG’s incredible long-distance comfort and torque-rich V8, jumping into an MX‑5 required a change of mindset. The low weight, peppy naturally aspirated four-cylinder and manual gearbox were no cause for concern, but I did have my reservations about using such a pared-back machine every day, particularly for longer journeys.
These misgivings soon vanished, though, as the MX‑5 charm quickly worked its magic. The appeal of the package’s simplicity is something that really can’t be overstated, with little more than a ‘DSC off’ button standing between the driver and the car in its purest form. And while it’s undoubtedly compact, the cabin suited me perfectly, its seats proving among the most comfortable I’ve sampled for long stints. In fact, there are full-size SUVs that I’ve found less comfortable…
Despite VX22 KHE’s factory-fitted lowering springs and Bilstein dampers, ride quality was never an issue, either. The set-up allows for a surprising amount of roll, but this only makes the MX‑5 more capable, boosting grip (even in the wet) without compromising composure.
While perhaps a little underpowered in today’s world of 400bhp hot hatches, the MX‑5’s 181bhp engine is wonderfully pure, thriving on revs and offering truly accessible performance at all times. Too often we find it difficult to exploit modern performance cars on the road, but the MX‑5 doesn’t suffer the same fate. Drive near its limit and you’ll have little worry about falling under the wrath of the law, as you’ll still be travelling at sane speeds.
You also needn’t worry about significant damage to your bank balance. Economy is hardly a key evo metric, but even though I very rarely drove the Mazda for efficiency, I still never saw the mpg average fall much lower than the mid-40s – quite incredible given the entertainment on offer, and a testament to the car’s small frontal area, low weight (1073kg on our scales) and skinny tyres.
That minimal mass also proved its worth through the lack of maintenance required during our time with the car. Granted, a 10,000-mile odometer reading isn’t high, but with KHE having seen considerable track use in our hands and having endured numerous tests while on Mazda’s general press fleet before that, it’s held up well. Short drives, thousand-mile road trips to Europe and plenty of winter driving in snow and ice aren’t easy on any car, but the MX‑5 took it all in its stride. A recent check-up noted only minor brake wear, but this didn’t require immediate action. Such light use of consumables combined with unwavering reliability is a combination that’s not to be sniffed at.
So despite my love for exotic powertrains, cutting-edge tech and sumptuous GTs, the MX‑5 will be a car I sorely miss. In fact, if I hadn’t taken the plunge on the C63, I suspect I would be considering spending my own money on one. Unlike many of its kind, the MX‑5 looks to be sticking around for some time yet, but when its final day eventually comes, it will be a particularly sad one.
|Date acquired
|July 2022
|Duration of test
|12 months
|Total test mileage
|7807
|Overall mpg
|43.1
|Total costs
|£192 (service)
|Purchase price
|£32,430
|Value today
|£22,300
This story was first featured in evo issue 317.