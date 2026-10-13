The McLaren Senna is an extraordinary machine, joining McLaren’s ‘Ultimate Series’ roster in 2018 as the ultimate track-focused supercar, lacking the P1’s hybridity and going even more extreme on downforce.

The backstory of the Senna is curious, with the original plan that it would effectively homologate a GTE racer, a-la Ford and the GT. Prohibitive costs put paid to the plans and the would-be Le Mans racer was evolved into the track-only Senna GTR special. Just 500 examples of the Senna were produced, with 75 GTRs, plus additional variants including the Senna LM, and US-only Sabre.

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The ‘normal’ Senna is extraordinarily extreme yet inexplicably, it's a drivable and enjoyable supercar on the road.

Engine, gearbox and performance

Extraordinary, eye-widening performance on the road

Made all the more intense by how close the engine feels to the driver

Ignition cut shifts are dramatic in Sport but Track and Race ‘Inertia Push’ shifts are something else

At the heart of the Senna is a significantly upgraded version of the V8 in the 720S, known as M840TR. Having passed through the roof-mounted snorkel intake, the ingested air enters a carbon fibre intake plenum enables even better throttle response. Upgraded cams and pistons, two instead of one fuel pumps and additional sensors ensure the V8 is capable of its increased outputs of 789bhp at 7,250rpm and 590lb ft of torque from 5,500-6,700rpm. It doesn’t have much weight to shift either, at 1198kg (dry).

The spent gases leave via an inconel and titanium exhaust that exits on the top of the rear deck, with careful management of the airflow to ensure that it does not interrupt the workings of the rear wing. The exhaust is valved for the UK and many other markets, with the lower of the three pipes taking precedence at low revs and loads; in certain markets this additional silencer and pipe was removed, whereupon there are just two pipes exiting in the exhaust surround.