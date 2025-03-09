The ultimate McLaren test – F1 GTR v P1 GTR v Senna GTR on track

It’s one of the fabulous things about this car and this location: the way the sound travels over the huge, uninterrupted expanse of the airfield gives it a wonderful clarity. If I were standing on a pit wall, hearing it up close, then it would be almost too much – glorious in its physicality yet almost hard to comprehend. But at an eardrum-friendly distance like this it’s easier to appreciate the loud, almost animal, angry stabs of competition V12 as the car accelerates down nearly a mile of concrete. ‘Chassis zero-two-eight Romeo, runway two-five, cleared for take-off…’

The flashes of luminous orange make it easy to pick out against the broad, flat swathes of grey and green, but it’s a tiny spec on the landscape. A Hot Wheels on a path through a lawn. It seems incredible that something that looks so small can create such a sky-filling symphony.

Suddenly the sound dwindles; a whine from the gearbox enters the soundscape as the car slows. Three superbike-swift yelps signal a trio of perfect downshifts. This is the first time in 27 years that the driver has been behind the wheel of one of these Long Tails – last time was La Sarthe, June 1997 – but he sounds like he’s quite at home.

McLaren F1 GTR chassis 028R taxis towards us and parks up next to its younger siblings, the P1 GTR and Senna GTR. Having all three generations together would be amazing enough, but to have this trio in the same colour scheme looks almost too good to be true. Forza in real life, a Midjourney mixup. The Gulf Davidoff livery is iconic and obviously it’s meant to make you want to take a shower under a sump and then light up. But to my hopelessly romantic, possibly wired-wrong mind it always makes me think of an artistic interpretation of a winter sunset: the vivid orange contrasting with a cold, crystal-clear blue sky, sitting above the dark but not quite black silhouette of the countryside below. Money or Monet, the choice is yours.