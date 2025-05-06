Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP Edition is Brad Pitt’s F1 movie company car

Distinctive though it may be, the lasting appeal of these special editions will be contingent on whether the F1 movie is actually any good.

by: Ethan Jupp
6 May 2025
Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP edition – front7

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the APXGP Edition of its AMG GT 63 super coupe, getting in on the fanfare around the upcoming F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. The name comes from the fictional F1 team from the film, for which Mercedes built real cars that have been in use at real race weekends getting shots for the film over the last couple of years.

The specification is influenced by the livery on the fictional race car, with gold touches over a matte black colourway. Gold pinstriping features around the prominent grill and under the diffuser at the rear of the car. There’s another that starts with the front wing vents, behind which there’s a chequered flag painted in gold – classy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the rear, there’s a more intricate element to the livery that’s borrowed from the movie race cars, and almost looks like the kind of disguises manufacturers use on pre-production prototype models. Obviously, there’s no missing those gold wheels either. The gold theme continues inside with plenty of stitching and mood lighting contrasting against black leather and Alcantara. All in, it’s certainly distinctive, if not perhaps a Mercedes-AMG special Lewis Hamilton will regret missing out on.

Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP edition – rear7

Just 52 of the APXGP Edition Mercedes-AMG GT will be made as a part of Mercedes’ partnership with F1, in which plenty of other road-going AMG models feature. 

> Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – which is the best AWD hyper hatch?

There remains, however, the thorny question of whether F1 will actually be any good, with motorsport fans the world over still sceptical, given Hollywood’s, er, track record in the motorsport movie genre. For every ‘Le Mans 66’, there’s a ‘Gran Turismo’. 

Given how immersed the film’s production has been in the real weekend-to-weekend running of a Formula 1 season, and the input from those at the heart of the sport, there’s hope that this could be one of the good ones. If it’s not, the people that plump for one of these APXGP AMG GTs might regret their purchase, if not as much as those who bought an ‘Iron Man’ Hyundai Kona.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Aston Martin Vantage (1993 - 2000) review – Britain's 550bhp hand-built muscle car
Aston Martin Vantage V550 – front
Reviews

Aston Martin Vantage (1993 - 2000) review – Britain's 550bhp hand-built muscle car

One of Aston Martin's last true hand-built models, the ludicrous twin-supercharged Vantage was a muscle car crossed with a stately home
24 Apr 2025
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro 2025 review – a four-seat Porsche 911 GT3 rival?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro – front
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro 2025 review – a four-seat Porsche 911 GT3 rival?

An extra shot of power, aero tweaks and massively powerful carbon-ceramic brakes are among changes that have turned the already excellent AMG GT into …
12 Apr 2025
Aston Martin DB12 2025 review – a harder-edged, Ferrari-rivalling Aston GT
Aston Martin DB12 eCoty
Reviews

Aston Martin DB12 2025 review – a harder-edged, Ferrari-rivalling Aston GT

As the first model of Aston Martin's new era, the DB12 brings enough performance, aggression and luxury to take on the Ferrari Roma
11 Apr 2025
Upgraded Aston Martin DB12 spied with Ferrari California-style stacked exhaust set-up
Aston Martin DB12 2026 – rear
Spy shots

Upgraded Aston Martin DB12 spied with Ferrari California-style stacked exhaust set-up

Aston Martin is preparing a hopped-up version of its DB12 super GT, with more power expected and some striking styling upgrades confirmed.
9 Apr 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Used Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7, 2014-2020) review – the original hyper hatch now cheaper than any new car on sale today
Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7) front
In-depth reviews

Used Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7, 2014-2020) review – the original hyper hatch now cheaper than any new car on sale today

We were always huge fans of the Mk7 VW Golf R. That its successor has never quite lived up to its high standards has only underlined how good it was
1 May 2025
GMA T.50 v McLaren F1 – has the best car in the world been dethroned by its successor?
GMA T.50 v McLaren F1 – front
Group tests

GMA T.50 v McLaren F1 – has the best car in the world been dethroned by its successor?

We test Gordon Murray's hypercar dynasty – the McLaren F1 and the GMA T.50 – head to head to see which comes out on top as the ultimate exotic
3 May 2025
Best Italian cars – Italy's greats from Alfa to Zonda
Best Italian cars
Best cars

Best Italian cars – Italy's greats from Alfa to Zonda

It’s Italian cars that put journalists at the most risk of summoning nauseating hyperbole and time-worn cliches, for good reason. These are the best
2 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content