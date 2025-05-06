Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP Edition is Brad Pitt’s F1 movie company car

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the APXGP Edition of its AMG GT 63 super coupe, getting in on the fanfare around the upcoming F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. The name comes from the fictional F1 team from the film, for which Mercedes built real cars that have been in use at real race weekends getting shots for the film over the last couple of years.

The specification is influenced by the livery on the fictional race car, with gold touches over a matte black colourway. Gold pinstriping features around the prominent grill and under the diffuser at the rear of the car. There’s another that starts with the front wing vents, behind which there’s a chequered flag painted in gold – classy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the rear, there’s a more intricate element to the livery that’s borrowed from the movie race cars, and almost looks like the kind of disguises manufacturers use on pre-production prototype models. Obviously, there’s no missing those gold wheels either. The gold theme continues inside with plenty of stitching and mood lighting contrasting against black leather and Alcantara. All in, it’s certainly distinctive, if not perhaps a Mercedes-AMG special Lewis Hamilton will regret missing out on.

Just 52 of the APXGP Edition Mercedes-AMG GT will be made as a part of Mercedes’ partnership with F1, in which plenty of other road-going AMG models feature.

> Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – which is the best AWD hyper hatch?

There remains, however, the thorny question of whether F1 will actually be any good, with motorsport fans the world over still sceptical, given Hollywood’s, er, track record in the motorsport movie genre. For every ‘Le Mans 66’, there’s a ‘Gran Turismo’.

Given how immersed the film’s production has been in the real weekend-to-weekend running of a Formula 1 season, and the input from those at the heart of the sport, there’s hope that this could be one of the good ones. If it’s not, the people that plump for one of these APXGP AMG GTs might regret their purchase, if not as much as those who bought an ‘Iron Man’ Hyundai Kona.