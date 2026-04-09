An electric Mercedes C-class is coming, but the BMW i3 doesn’t need to worry

BMW has been dominating the premium EV market for some time now, and the launch of the new iX3 SUV and i3 saloon have only solidified that position. Now though, Mercedes is looking to take a slice of that success with an all-electric take on the C-class. We’ve spied it testing on the open road ahead of its launch later this year.

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Mercedes-Benz has struggled with the positioning of its electric models in recent times, with the EQE and EQS failing to find the foothold they had hoped for. In an effort to remedy this, the marque is launching a fresh new EV range built on the existing combustion-powered model line we’re all familiar with. As a result, the C-class saloon is getting an all-electric variant.

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These spy shots reveal that it will feature a much more aero-led design than C-class models we’ve seen before. Like the popular new CLA electric, its nose is blunt and with minimal intakes for a reduction in drag, and there’s a considerably shorter overhang at the rear than previous models – the latter aids in the separation of airflow to boost efficiency, which is the area in which this car needs to excel in order to succeed in this competitive market.