An electric Mercedes C-class is coming, but the BMW i3 doesn’t need to worry
Mercedes-Benz is hot on the heels of BMW’s i3 with its own electric saloon, and we’ve seen it testing ahead of its launch
BMW has been dominating the premium EV market for some time now, and the launch of the new iX3 SUV and i3 saloon have only solidified that position. Now though, Mercedes is looking to take a slice of that success with an all-electric take on the C-class. We’ve spied it testing on the open road ahead of its launch later this year.
Mercedes-Benz has struggled with the positioning of its electric models in recent times, with the EQE and EQS failing to find the foothold they had hoped for. In an effort to remedy this, the marque is launching a fresh new EV range built on the existing combustion-powered model line we’re all familiar with. As a result, the C-class saloon is getting an all-electric variant.
> BMW's new i3 revealed - the electric 3-series to take on Tesla's Model 3
These spy shots reveal that it will feature a much more aero-led design than C-class models we’ve seen before. Like the popular new CLA electric, its nose is blunt and with minimal intakes for a reduction in drag, and there’s a considerably shorter overhang at the rear than previous models – the latter aids in the separation of airflow to boost efficiency, which is the area in which this car needs to excel in order to succeed in this competitive market.
The Tesla Model 3 has been the benchmark for some time, but now, BMW’s i3 looks set to redefine what’s possible in this segment, providing more range than any other model on the market to help it stand above the rest. A maximum range of 559 miles makes the BMW i3 a class-leader in this department, which won’t make things easy for the electric C-class.
Mercedes-Benz says the C-class electric will be based on its 800V MB.EA architecture, utilising some of the tech that’s made the new electric CLA such a popular car. The C-class is said to be available with a battery pack of up to 94kWh in size for a range of ‘over’ 435 miles, and while that seems strong, both battery capacity and claimed range figures fall below those for the i3. With the right pricing, the range deficit doesn’t have to be a dealbreaker. A stated range in excess of 400 miles (and a real-world range of over 300 miles) makes an EV genuinely usable for almost any journey in most cases, but whether or not it will have the draw to pull buyers away from BMW is yet to be seen.
There’s no official word yet on whether Mercedes-AMG is developing its own electric take on the C-class to rival the incoming electric BMW M3. The electrified C63 S E Performance was far from a success, and while V8s are making a return to some models, Affalterbach is committed to a multi-powertrain approach, introducing soon its next-generation GT four-door. Perhaps it won’t be too long before we receive a smaller saloon to sit alongside it.