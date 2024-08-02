Given Aston Parrott had already professed his love for the SVR in no uncertain terms, when a family holiday led me to borrow his Fast Fleet Skoda Kodiaq vRS he wasn’t shy in accepting the swap.

It turned out to be an extended stay, much to our photographer’s delight, as our diaries failed to sync for the swap back for some time. When they eventually did, Aston sent an image of one of the Jaguar’s doors with considerable damage present. A classic car-park scrape with the perpetrator leaving no note, but large enough to require bodyshop surgery. Damn it.

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So while the SVR is having the creases ironed out, a Land Rover Discovery 5 D300 Metropolitan Edition (£75,475 plus options!) is temporarily in its place. It’s a smooth and satisfying bit of kit, albeit a bit too bling for my tastes and not as spacious inside as I’d imagined. It reminds me more of a Range Rover than a Land Rover. I’m more of a fan of the Disco 3 and 4 in terms of concept and aesthetics, although the running costs on those now they’re advancing in years seem almost as concerning as those for a Porsche 996…