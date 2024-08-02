Jaguar F-Pace SVR long term test – more efficient than a diesel Discovery
A stint in a diesel-engined Discovery that resulted in only 30mph has convinced me the F-Pace SVR is impressively frugal
Given Aston Parrott had already professed his love for the SVR in no uncertain terms, when a family holiday led me to borrow his Fast Fleet Skoda Kodiaq vRS he wasn’t shy in accepting the swap.
It turned out to be an extended stay, much to our photographer’s delight, as our diaries failed to sync for the swap back for some time. When they eventually did, Aston sent an image of one of the Jaguar’s doors with considerable damage present. A classic car-park scrape with the perpetrator leaving no note, but large enough to require bodyshop surgery. Damn it.
So while the SVR is having the creases ironed out, a Land Rover Discovery 5 D300 Metropolitan Edition (£75,475 plus options!) is temporarily in its place. It’s a smooth and satisfying bit of kit, albeit a bit too bling for my tastes and not as spacious inside as I’d imagined. It reminds me more of a Range Rover than a Land Rover. I’m more of a fan of the Disco 3 and 4 in terms of concept and aesthetics, although the running costs on those now they’re advancing in years seem almost as concerning as those for a Porsche 996…
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The F-Pace SVR is definitely the sort of car you miss when it’s not there. You can’t write that about many SUVs, but there’s something about this Jaguar and its big personality that really embeds itself into your life, and most of all I pine for the deep rumble and effortless torque delivery of the supercharged V8.
I’m also really impressed with JLR’s latest infotainment set-up, because after years of lagging behind the opposition (often literally), the SVR’s system is both attractive to look at and really easy to use, even if it does have the odd freeze moment like every manufacturer system seems to do from time to time.
But back to that V8. I think I’m guilty of trying to kid myself that it’s more fuel efficient than it really is, mainly because on a steady throttle over large distances it can be – as we found out on our 30mpg-plus trip to Bilsterberg. It was, in fact, just 1mpg shy of our four-cylinder Skoda Kodiaq vRS.
I fear the reality on short journeys and/or using the horses is considerably south of the high-twenties mpg I like to boast about. But given the diesel Disco only really manages to just hit 30mpg, suddenly the Jag doesn’t seem too bad once again. And that’s what I’m telling myself. Ok?
|Total mileage
|24,453
|Mileage this month
|501
|mpg this month
|25.1
|Costs this month
|£0
|Purchase price
|£81,565