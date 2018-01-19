2025 Mercedes CLA spied, 420bhp AMG to follow
Mercedes’ junior four-door saloon will reappear in its third iteration in 2025, with electric and AMG guises to follow
The third-generation Mercedes CLA, the German marque’s junior four-door coupe, is set to arrive in dealerships at some point in 2025. We can assume as much just based on how much camouflage the prototypes have shed in the closing moments of 2024, as we can see here. There will be an electric version and in all likelihood, AMG derivatives to top the range.
It should come as no surprise that this car will draw a lot of influence from the concept CLA revealed at last year’s IAA Frankfurt show. In silhouette, almost nothing will change, with the production car getting more conventional lights (though the Merc stars can be seen in the rears), smaller wheels, normal door handles and mirrors. That said, pop-out doorhandles for aero efficiency are plain to see on these prototypes. The spy shots also seem to indicate the belt line is to be calmed down and the trim of the concept removed. Otherwise, six and two threes, with the much more subtle surfacing of the concept – a tenet of coming Mercedes design language – evident on these prototypes.
The concept was an indication that Mercedes intended to push further upmarket with the CLA. This is a model that started life as effectively, a saloon version of the A-Class. Then in the second generation, it became its own thing, taking a step up as the actual A-Class saloon took over that role. In 2025, this car will enter Mercedes’ lineup as the only four-door coupe south of the AMG GT 4-Door, given the CLS was discontinued in 2023, so a further step upward to partially fill the void, is safe to assume.
Still, it retains the fairly prominent overhangs of its predecessors, particularly at the front, indicating it will keep its front-biased, primarily front-driven layout with transverse engines. We can also expect an increased role of electrification in the CLA range. The concept previewed the MMA platform which has been designed from the outset for ease of electrification.
Is it a dedicated EV architecture? No, but batteries and motors won’t so much be grafted into it, as with previous platforms, as they will slot right in with an 800V electrical architecture. While two cars can be seen in the spy images, a closer look reveals both have exhausts, so the electric version isn’t testing here.
The CLA will be the first of four MMA-based models that will comprise the marque’s entry-level lineup. Teaser images seem to indicate one of these will be a CLA Shooting Brake, while the final two will be SUVs. At the CLA concept reveal it was claimed 466 miles of electric range was possible. All bets are off for the production version, though the streamlined shape of the CLA does lend itself to eking out the miles.
Can we expect a range of AMG versions of the CLA? In all probability. Though not pictured testing here, full AMG versions of previous CLAs have sold well and informed the appeal of lesser versions with sporty AMG trim. If a CLA 45 S is on the cards, we can expect a massaged version of the M139 four-cylinder turbocharged engine to feature, potentially with mild hybridity and electric turbocharging.
The outgoing car has a full-bodied 416bhp on tap powering all four wheels, so expect power somewhere between that and the 469bhp that the electrified version of this engine contributes to the 670bhp output of the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance.
We can only speculate on what’s to change inside. What we do know is Mercedes rolls hard on user experience tech these days, and made no exception when it came to the Concept CLA. Do not be surprised if the production car does get a derivation of the concept’s width-spanning screen with a new generation of the MBUX operating system with AI integration. Integrated vents, with further ventilation behind? Not a dead cert.