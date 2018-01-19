2025 Mercedes CLA spied, 420bhp AMG to follow

The third-generation Mercedes CLA, the German marque’s junior four-door coupe, is set to arrive in dealerships at some point in 2025. We can assume as much just based on how much camouflage the prototypes have shed in the closing moments of 2024, as we can see here. There will be an electric version and in all likelihood, AMG derivatives to top the range.

It should come as no surprise that this car will draw a lot of influence from the concept CLA revealed at last year’s IAA Frankfurt show. In silhouette, almost nothing will change, with the production car getting more conventional lights (though the Merc stars can be seen in the rears), smaller wheels, normal door handles and mirrors. That said, pop-out doorhandles for aero efficiency are plain to see on these prototypes. The spy shots also seem to indicate the belt line is to be calmed down and the trim of the concept removed. Otherwise, six and two threes, with the much more subtle surfacing of the concept – a tenet of coming Mercedes design language – evident on these prototypes.

The concept was an indication that Mercedes intended to push further upmarket with the CLA. This is a model that started life as effectively, a saloon version of the A-Class. Then in the second generation, it became its own thing, taking a step up as the actual A-Class saloon took over that role. In 2025, this car will enter Mercedes’ lineup as the only four-door coupe south of the AMG GT 4-Door, given the CLS was discontinued in 2023, so a further step upward to partially fill the void, is safe to assume.

Still, it retains the fairly prominent overhangs of its predecessors, particularly at the front, indicating it will keep its front-biased, primarily front-driven layout with transverse engines. We can also expect an increased role of electrification in the CLA range. The concept previewed the MMA platform which has been designed from the outset for ease of electrification.