New Mercedes CLA revealed – BMW 2-series rival packs EV and hybrid power
Mercedes’ junior four-door saloon will reappear in its third iteration in 2025, with electric and AMG guises to follow
Mercedes has revealed the all new third-generation Mercedes CLA, the German marque's rival to the BMW 2-series and a car that it’s calling ‘the cleverest Mercedes-Benz ever made.' It's also the first model in a completely new family of vehicles, based on Mercedes’ new MMA platform and has been designed both as a BEV and an MHEV. The mild hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which will be available in three different states of tune.
But what of our current favourite small Mercedes, the AMG CLA 45 S? For the time being it looks like the most powerful CLA will be a BEV but surely Mercedes will develop something to take the reins as the smallest AMG. Time will tell, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the 2.0-litre M139 turbocharged four-cylinder from the Mercedes-AMG A45 S will fit in the new CLA which was designed with a much more compact engine in mind.
To start with though there will be the choice of two BEVs, the CLA 250+ and the CLA 350 4Matic. Both models utilise 800-volt architecture from the Vision EQXX and feature an 85kW battery for ranges of between 431 and 492 miles (CLA 250+) and 417 to 479 miles for the CLA 350 4Matic. Both models can charge at up to 320kW which Mercedes says equates to adding up to 200 miles of range in just ten minutes.
The 250+ uses a 200kW (268bhp) motor mounted on the rear axle that endows it with a 0-62mph time of 6.7sec and a top speed of 130mph. The 350 4Matic ups power to 260kW (349bhp) and while it uses a rear mounted motor it also receives an 80kW drive unit on the front axle that’s only called into action when additional power or traction are required. The 350’s vital stats are 0-62mph in 4.9sec and the same 130mph top speed as the 250+.
The drivetrain for both BEV models also includes a two-speed transmission on the rear axle which Mercedes says combines performance with efficiency. The first gear has a short ratio of 11:1 for initial acceleration and greater efficiency in urban traffic. The second gear (ratio: 5:1) is designed for power delivery at high speeds and high efficiency on the motorway. The shift points for these two gears depend on the driving situation and the selected driving programme.
By the end of the year Mercedes will have introduced its CLA models with mild hybrid combustion engines which it says is the result of ‘the desires and mobility needs of customers in different regions.’ At the heart of the ICE CLA models will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s expected to be available in three different states of tune; 134bhp, 161bhp and 188bhp. This new M252 engine has been designed to be as compact as possible and a four-cylinder was chosen over a three-pot for the improved NVH of the former engine.
The M252 is paired with an eight-speed DCT transmission that’s integrated with the MHEV electric motor. The 48-volt system aids low-speed acceleration and at town speeds when only 20kW of energy is required to power the CLA the electric motor and battery can provide the required motive power without running the ICE.
Underpinning the new CLA is a steel-sprung set up that features a newly developed three-link front axle and a multi-link axle at the rear. The new front set-up is combined with rack and pinion steering and Mercedes says high camber stiffness was a priority of the new front suspension design for good steering response and low noise.
While the CLA is all-new it’s profile and overall shape will be familiar to owners of the current car, even if the newer model is a physically bigger machine. At 4723mm it’s four centimetres longer than its predecessor and its wheelbase has grown by over six centimetres which, somewhat disappointingly, has resulted in a seven-millimetre reduction in rear seat legroom. As well as being longer the CLA is also 25mm wider and 29mm taller than before. Its boot capacity has shrunk by 55-litres but an additional 101-litres is now available thanks to a ‘frunk’ in the electric models.
There won’t be any escaping the new CLA on the road as it’s been designed with a plethora of three pointed stars in mind. There’s a reinterpretation of the classic Mercedes chrome grille that features 142 ‘individually animated LED chrome-effect stars’ that will greet and bid farewell to the driver with various animations. The central Mercedes badge can also be illuminated. Just in case you were in any doubt as to the manufacturer the daytime running lights and the tail lights also feature three-pointed stars.
Inside the most obvious design feature is the optional MBux ‘Superscreen’ that extends across the entire width of the interior. Other highlights include a fixed panoramic glass roof panel and Google maps based sat nav along with the expected suite of driver assistance systems.