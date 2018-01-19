New Mercedes CLA revealed – BMW 2-series rival packs EV and hybrid power

Mercedes has revealed the all new third-generation Mercedes CLA, the German marque's rival to the BMW 2-series and a car that it’s calling ‘the cleverest Mercedes-Benz ever made.' It's also the first model in a completely new family of vehicles, based on Mercedes’ new MMA platform and has been designed both as a BEV and an MHEV. The mild hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which will be available in three different states of tune.

But what of our current favourite small Mercedes, the AMG CLA 45 S? For the time being it looks like the most powerful CLA will be a BEV but surely Mercedes will develop something to take the reins as the smallest AMG. Time will tell, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the 2.0-litre M139 turbocharged four-cylinder from the Mercedes-AMG A45 S will fit in the new CLA which was designed with a much more compact engine in mind.

To start with though there will be the choice of two BEVs, the CLA 250+ and the CLA 350 4Matic. Both models utilise 800-volt architecture from the Vision EQXX and feature an 85kW battery for ranges of between 431 and 492 miles (CLA 250+) and 417 to 479 miles for the CLA 350 4Matic. Both models can charge at up to 320kW which Mercedes says equates to adding up to 200 miles of range in just ten minutes.

The 250+ uses a 200kW (268bhp) motor mounted on the rear axle that endows it with a 0-62mph time of 6.7sec and a top speed of 130mph. The 350 4Matic ups power to 260kW (349bhp) and while it uses a rear mounted motor it also receives an 80kW drive unit on the front axle that’s only called into action when additional power or traction are required. The 350’s vital stats are 0-62mph in 4.9sec and the same 130mph top speed as the 250+.