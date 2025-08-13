Longbow's first prototype is ready – future electric Lotus Elise rival shapes up

It’s a time of turmoil at Lotus. With bleak sales figures, rumors of Hethel closing down and boss Matt Windle recently leaving the company, clearly all is not well at one of the world’s great sports car makers. But as Lotus’s future looks uncertain, new British sports car brand Longbow emerged earlier this year with a similar lightweight ethos, and has now announced that ex-Lotus, McLaren and Alpine execs will help bring its sports cars to market.

It’s majoring on running a lean, agile operation which needs to be seen to be believed from a car manufacturer in 2025. Now the proof is in the pudding, with Longbow showing off what it calls its first ‘Aesthetic Dynamic Demonstrator’ – a running and visually representative prototype, just six months on from the first sketches being shown.

Longbow has made this progress with what it calls its ‘speed of lightness’ approach, getting to this stage in six months where it claims a traditional OEM would take around 18. It claims no corners have been cut however. Rather, it’s condensed and accelerated every step of the process, leveraging lessons from the 15 years of experience in the industry its founders have under their belts. Also coming in handy will be insights from senior advisors include ex-Lotus Europe boss Dan Balmer, former McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt and Michael van der Sande, who had stints at Aston Martin, Alpine and Lucid.

With its Speedster and Roadster EVs, Longbow is tasked with making electric sports cars appealing, which hasn’t proven easy for others so far. MG’s Cyberster has the looks and performance but is way off the pace dynamically, while Porsche’s electric 718 has had a long, drawn-out development and a delayed launch.

The market doesn’t seem ready for battery-powered driver’s cars, but the talent Longbow has on board are surely guiding a tactful strategy for the best chance of success. Those chances are growing slowly but surely it would seem, given that it expects the swift delivery of a running prototype will be followed by the start of deliveries in 2026 and that a year’s worth of production for the first limited model, the Speedster (pictured) is sold out.