Despite what the internet might have you believe, there are still some fantastic driver's cars on the market in 2026. The catch is, they'll cost you. To counter that, we've sourced a variety of used alternatives from all corners of the market this week, from a rare supermini special to a near-new Range Rover, and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for a fraction of the price of its current-day relative.

Abarth 695 Biposto (2016)

£21,500

Turning to electric power has diluted the rowdy image Abarth it had built up over the years, but that doesn’t mean its most boisterous creations aren’t still around. Look to the classifieds and you’ll find you don’t have to spend much to acquire even its rarest and most focused model, the 695 Biposto. Developed as a race car for the road, buyers could option it with an exotic £8500 dog ring gearbox, lexan windows and harnesses…

Advertisement - Article continues below

> Living with the Abarth 695C, a fun Italian hot hatch that makes you feel 17 again

Power is modest at 190bhp, but that does make its output the highest of any Abarth produced with the 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, despite the fact it was sold a decade ago. This particular example is finished in matte ‘Performance grey’, accentuating its widened bodywork and squat stance. It doesn’t come with that pricey gearbox or those lexan windows, but harnesses and a rear cage provide plenty of theatre for day-to-drive driving. Yours for less than a Dacia Duster at £21,500.