Used car deals of the week: a Ferrari F12 for supersaloon money
We dive into the classifieds this week to find the very best performance cars for the least amount of money, including a cut-price V12 Ferrari
Despite what the internet might have you believe, there are still some fantastic driver's cars on the market in 2026. The catch is, they'll cost you. To counter that, we've sourced a variety of used alternatives from all corners of the market this week, from a rare supermini special to a near-new Range Rover, and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for a fraction of the price of its current-day relative.
Abarth 695 Biposto (2016)
£21,500
Turning to electric power has diluted the rowdy image Abarth it had built up over the years, but that doesn’t mean its most boisterous creations aren’t still around. Look to the classifieds and you’ll find you don’t have to spend much to acquire even its rarest and most focused model, the 695 Biposto. Developed as a race car for the road, buyers could option it with an exotic £8500 dog ring gearbox, lexan windows and harnesses…
Power is modest at 190bhp, but that does make its output the highest of any Abarth produced with the 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, despite the fact it was sold a decade ago. This particular example is finished in matte ‘Performance grey’, accentuating its widened bodywork and squat stance. It doesn’t come with that pricey gearbox or those lexan windows, but harnesses and a rear cage provide plenty of theatre for day-to-drive driving. Yours for less than a Dacia Duster at £21,500.
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 (2021)
£61,990
Stuttgart’s naturally aspirated 4-litre flat-six is one of the greats. In any of its forms it’s a perfect example of just how good a six-cylinder can be, free revving to a satisfying crescendo and with all of the response you’d ever need. The Cayman GT4 is often considered the easiest route into it, but then you could spend a little less and have yourself a Cayman GTS 4.0 instead.
For just over £60,000 you could be the proud owner of this 2021 car, with a very reasonable 12,858 miles on the clock and just a single owner on its books. It might be finished in black and with black wheels, which won’t be for some, and some may also be disappointed to find it’s equipped with the PDK automatic, but there are plenty of optional extras fitted to sweeten the deal. Heated seats, the GTS Alcantara package, Carmine red contrast stitching and of course, the Sports Chrono package, are all equipped.
Range Rover P530 Autobiography (2023)
£89,000
A full-sized Range Rover is one of the very best ways to cover big miles with ease, but a high new price puts them well out of reach for most. Keep your eyes on the classifieds though and you’ll find that they soon lose a good chunk of their value, as this 33,769-mile P530 Autobiography has after just a few years on our roads.
A factory-fresh equivalent will set you back in excess of £140,000, but this Eiger grey metallic car is already on the market for just shy of £90,000. That’s a huge saving of over £50,000, and better still, it has just a single owner on its books and is fitted with plenty of desirable optional extras such as the 1600W Meridian sound system.
Ferrari F12 (2015)
£139,995
The Ferrari 12 Cilindri is an incredible GT car. Whether you’re keen on its design or not, it’s one of the final naturally aspirated V12s on sale and meets the super GT brief in a way that not every alternative can. The only issue is, you’ll need around £400,000 for one, even used.
To get much of the same for less and, in the eyes of many, an even stronger Pininfarina design, the F12 Berlinetta is a great option. Powered by an earlier derivative of the same 6.3-litre naturally aspirated F140 V12 as in the 12 Cilindri, it produces 740bhp for a 3.1sec 0-62mph time and a 211mph top speed – it’s certainly not short on performance. Better still, you can find examples such as this one for under £140,000, fitted with buckets of optional carbonfibre, full Paint Protection Film and the much-needed front axle lift system. This car has covered a fair few miles, but an extended Ferrari warranty is always an option for some peace of mind.
