Ferrari’s latest one-off from its Special Projects division is here. Called the HC25, it’s a mid-engined open-top that takes the F8 Spider as its basis, deriving its chassis and powertrain from the discontinued supercar.

The HC25 however features thoroughly modern and contemporary styling. That includes curvy minimalist surfacing reminiscent of the 296 GTB and a fascia with elements that recall the SF90 XX and F80, with bold vertical daytime-running lights. Its most distinctive visual feature though is the enormous swooping three-dimensional central band, incorporating the side intakes that are, while reprofiled, in the same location as the F8’s, as you’d expect.

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It effectively cuts the car in half, into what Ferrari calls ‘dual volumes’ with the front and the rear ‘appearing as two distinct bodies’. The rear of the car features a large diffuser element with two trapezoidal exhaust exits and carved-out areas above for ventilation, and housing the lights, which appear to be inspired by the 12 Cilindri.

The non-hybridised twin-turbo V8 engine has not been altered from the specification seen in the F8 Spider, with 710bhp at 8000rpm and 568lb ft at 3250rpm outputs. It also retains the F8’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, eDiff3 and version 6.1 of side-slip control. Ferrari says that the HC25 ‘concludes the story of the mid-rear-engined V8 platform,’ suggesting this will be the last of its mid-engined one-offs to take it as its basis and thus, potentially, the last not to feature hybrid power.

Ferrari’s Special Projects program as it is today has been active in producing one-offs for its most valued clients for almost 20 years, with clients often approaching Ferrari first to collaborate. It has also over the last couple of years produced the limited-run ‘Icona’ models, the SP1, SP2 and SP3 Daytona, a series which is expected to continue with further ‘few-offs’. All have, however, taken existing products as their basis. The SP3 Daytona for example, uses a carbonfibre tub adapted from the LaFerrari hypercar.