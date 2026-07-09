It’s clear that China is to be taken very seriously when it comes to mainstream new cars. BYDs, Omodas and Jaecoos are hoovering up sales in the hatchback, saloon and SUV markets, and now Denza – premium sub-brand of BYD – is taking on an altogether different challenge. With the new Z, it’s gunning for Europe’s sports cars with a 1582bhp 2+2 electric coupe that will go on sale in the UK this year. Should Porsche be worried?

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On the face of it you’d say no, given that many manufacturers – including Porsche itself – have admitted that demand for high-end electric cars is far from where it needs to be right now. The electric 718 Cayman and Boxster are currently in limbo, Lotus has turned back on its EV-only plans and Lamborghini has cancelled its first electric car. Does an electric sports car from an unfamiliar brand have a hope of turning that around? Time will tell, but going by the specs and technical makeup of the Z, you wouldn't call it a half-hearted effort.

Launching as a Spider, Coupe and track-oriented Racing version, the Z uses Denza’s own electric sports car platform, and measures 4780mm – significantly longer than a Porsche 911, and closer to a Mercedes-AMG GT. To look at, it’s a mix of Lotus and McLaren with perhaps a hint of Bentley at the rear – not especially cohesive but certainly striking. Even more so in Racing spec, which adds a front air intake, carbonfibre splitter and a large, three-position adjustable carbon wing, making it 100mm longer.