There’s more choice when it comes to multi-million-pound track hypercars these days than if you’re looking for a small supermini, so new entrants into such a congested market need to have novelty, or a gimmick. Sanrivatti, a new company from the Netherlands founded by a man from Uruguay, has arrived with the One, for a piece of the pie that Messrs Pagani, Koenigsegg, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, GMA and more are already full on.

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It looks dramatic, with sculpted bodywork designed to make the air press it into the road: not that novel. It’s got a naturally aspirated V10: not that novel. So what’s its gimmick?

Let’s talk about the Apex position and no, you’ve not accidentally clicked on an advice piece on how to spice up your love life. It’s the head-forward, stomach-down driving position of the Sanrivatti One, that it essentially borrows from the world of superbikes. You lay like this in the middle of the One, under that fighter jet-like canopy.

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It’s central and further forward than a conventional driving position, with claimed advantages in terms of your sight lines. If you think about it, your head and arms are in this car much closer to the edge of the windscreen, to the axle line of the car. Sanrivatti has proven the concept using simulators comparing the car with 10 other hypercars, finding that some 3.2-times more racing surface is visible on a circuit. Whether that translates to an improvement in lap times or performance remains to be determined.

Sanrivatti One – engine, specs and design

Aside from its party piece, the Sanrivatti also has in its arsenal a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V10 courtesy of Judd. Its power target is 800hp at 9000rpm, 516lb ft, with a dry weight of 1100kg, while top speed is projected to be 205mph. The engine will be bolted to the back of a carbonfibre monocoque tub and send power to the rear wheels only via a Hewland six-speed sequential gearbox. Suspension will be by a pushrod design, while braking will be by a carbon/carbon set-up from AP Racing behind forged magnesium wheels wrapped in Michelin slick tyres.

The design of the car is inspired by two disparate airborne entities: a peregrine falcon in a high-speed dive and a fighter jet. There’s novelty to it but it’s also reminiscent of a number of other track-only hypercars. There’s a bit of McLaren P1, a bit of Valkyrie, a bit of Red Bull RB17, especially at the back, while the slim canopy you won’t see this side of a Czinger, or a fighter jet. Air flows through and over it for cooling and downforce, though exact downforce numbers haven’t been quoted.

No word yet on production, numbers, price, when we can expect to drive it or when prospective owners can expect to take delivery. The car seems to be closer to the beginning of its development journey than the end, so more as we have it.